Mississippi Valley State seeks improvement in 2017

(STATS) – Mississippi Valley State’s struggling program will play a competitive non-conference schedule this year with the hope it will lead to an improved season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The Delta Devils have yet to turn things around under coach Rick Comegy, who has a 4-29 record through his first three seasons, including 1-10 last year.

MVSU’s non-conference schedule includes roads games against FCS national power North Dakota State (Sept. 2) and another Missouri Valley Football Conference team, Southern Illinois (Sept. 9), and two-time defending Big South champion Charleston Southern (Sept. 30). In addition, the Delta Devils will host Virginia-Lynchburg (Oct. 21) for its Homecoming game in Itta Bena.

Also visiting Rice-Totten Field are SWAC members Grambling State (Sept. 23), the 2016 conference champ; Jackson State (Oct. 28); Texas Southern (Nov. 4); and Alabama State (Nov. 18).

—=

2017 Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Sept. 2, at North Dakota State

Sept. 9, at Southern Illinois

Sept. 23, Grambling State*

Sept. 30, at Charleston Southern

Oct. 7, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

Oct. 14, at Alabama A&M*

Oct. 21, Virginia-Lynchburg (Homecoming)

Oct. 28, Jackson State*

Nov. 4, Texas Southern*

Nov. 11, at Alcorn State*

Nov. 18, Alabama State*

* – SWAC game