Mississippi State Football: 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl Weather Factoids

With Christmas and Mississippi State football in the St. Petersburg Bowl coming up, how does the weather look for Bulldogs?

Well we all know that the St. Petersburg Bowl is played in a dome at Tropicana Field, but what about the Christmas forecast? Well I’ve got you covered there, as well as weather at the home of Santa Claus. That’s right, we’re looking at the North Pole (Alaska, that is).

Although the game is being played indoors, there’s still tailgating and travel weather to look at, and we’re going to have fun with it. When have I ever NOT have fun with a forecast? Go ahead, I’ll wait. Anyway, before we get into the forecast, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year on behalf of everyone here at Maroon and White Nation.

Weather numbers and factoids for Christmas and the St. Petersburg Bowl

Christmas Eve at the North Pole: High of 6 °F, Low of -5 °F, snow flurries all day

Christmas Day at the North Pole: High of 9 °F, Low of -10 °F, snow flurries all day, 100% chance of joy and happiness

Starting tailgating in St. Petersburg…SEC Style (8:00 AM EST): 68 °F, partly cloudy skies, winds from the E at 5-10 MPH

Going into the stadium for all the pre-game festivities (10:00 AM EST): 70 °F, partly cloudy skies, winds from the E at 5-10 MPH

Kickoff of the 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl (12:00 PM EST): 70 °F, slightly hazy due to pre-game fireworks, calm winds

Halftime and time to get some more food (1:30 PM EST): 70 °F, clear dome skies, calm winds

Wrapping St. Pete in Maroon and White and getting another trophy (3:00 PM EST): 70 °F, clear skies, calm winds

Once again, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Remember to greet the team when they get back home from the Bowl Game. They’ll have the trophy in tow, so be among the first to see and possibly touch it. Hail State and Go Dawgs!

