Mississippi’s NCAA infractions hearing ends after 2 days

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) Mississippi’s hearing with the NCAA’s infractions committee has ended after two days of meetings.

Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork confirmed the hearing was finished on Tuesday, but had no further comment. The NCAA had set aside up to three days to discuss the case.

The Rebels are facing 21 allegations, including 15 classified as Level I, which the NCAA deems the most serious. The charges in the wide-ranging case involve academic, recruiting and booster misconduct.

The school has already self-imposed several penalties, including a postseason ban for this season, three years of probation, scholarship losses and recruiting restrictions. The NCAA can accept the Rebels’ self-imposed penalties or add to them when it reaches a decision, which could take several weeks to months.

