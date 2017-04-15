Watch: Military dad surprises family with Nebraska football player disguise

Staff Sergeant Matthew Hawke returned home after being deployed for more than 10 months in Afrghanistan. He surprised his family at the coin toss during Nebraska's spring game when he dressed up in a Huskers football uniform.

Watch Hawke reveal his identity to his family below:

After ten months away from home, welcome Home Staff Sergeant Hawke. pic.twitter.com/TzOcrJjysg — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) April 15, 2017

It's okay to be crying.

