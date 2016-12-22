Michigan WR Perry faces sex conduct, police assault counts

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan has suspended sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry after he was charged with assaulting a police officer and improperly touching a woman outside a bar in October.

The 19-year-old Perry was arraigned Thursday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct, a count of assaulting a police officer and an underage drinking charge. He has a preliminary examination Jan. 5 and is forbidden to have any contact with the alleged victim in the Oct. 15 incident in East Lansing, home to rival Michigan State.

East Lansing Police Lt. Scott Wriggelsworth says Perry surrendered Wednesday and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Michigan says Perry missed two games this season following his arrested and has now been indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed. The sixth-ranked Wolverines face No. 10 Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

