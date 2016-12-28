Michigan State Recruiting: Texas A&M DE commit Tyree Johnson to visit

Michigan State recruiting will be getting a visit from three-star Texas A&M defensive end commit Tyree Johnson in January.

It’s been a tough stretch for Michigan State recruiting as the Spartans have missed on a number of high-level recruits. However, Mark Dantonio has a plan in place for the end of the 2017 class, including a planned official for three-star Texas A&M defensive end commit Tyree Johnson.

Must Read: MSU Football: End of season report card for 2016

The Spartans are trying to add defensive line depth before the 2017 class is complete, along with offensive line talent, and Johnson seems to fit the description of what the staff is looking for.

Johnson has been committed to Texas A&M since August, but the fact that the Spartans are getting an official from him speaks volumes. Despite a 3-9 season, Michigan State garners respect from recruits around the country.

The three-star reigns from Washington, D.C., and stands 6-foot-4, 247 pounds, looking like a Shilique Calhoun type of player. He is strong, quick and physical and has the tools necessary to compete for early playing time

Michigan State currently has a few guys committed on the defensive line for 2017, but missing out on Deron Irving-Bey was a big blow. Johnson would fill an immediate need and he was a highly sought-after recruit before committing.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 478 overall prospect and 30th-best weak-side defensive end, according to the 247Sports‘ composite. He is scheduled to visit Michigan State officially on the weekend of Jan.13.

This article originally appeared on