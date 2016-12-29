Michigan State Recruiting: Temple WR commit Raheem Blackshear to visit

Michigan State recruiting will be getting an official visit from three-star wide out, and Temple commit, Raheem Blackshear.

A ton of talent was lost between the 2015 and 2016 seasons and that was a major reason for Michigan State’s struggles on the field. With some major pieces leaving this year, Mark Dantonio is trying to ensure another 3-9 season doesn’t happen again because of an inability to replace those key players.

Must Read: MSU Football: End of season report card for 2016

The head coach is extending offers to positions of need at a high rate lately and Temple wide receiver commit Raheem Blackshear is the latest. With his speed and athleticism, the coaching staff is hoping he can be an R.J. Shelton replacement.

Blackshear is scheduled to take an official visit to Michigan State on Jan. 20, showing that his commitment might be open.

According to Scout.com‘s Allen Trieu, Blackshear is still trying to figure out more about Michigan State, but he likes what he sees thus far.

At this point, he admits he is still finding out more about Michigan State, but the official visit will serve as a great opportunity to see what he needs to see. “I know a little about them,” he said. “I’ve been doing my research a little. I like the program and the way I fit it.” That fit implies an R.J. Shelton-type role in the Spartan offense. Slot is a remaining need in this class and Blackshear’s ability to run the ball, elude defenders in space and run routes and catch the football show a diverse skill set similar to the one Shelton showed out of high school.

Trieu also called Blackshear a “lightning bolt” and stated that he rushed for 414 yards and five touchdowns in his final two high school games, leading Archbishop Wood (Penn.) to a state title.

Blackshear could be that Shelton type of receiver in the slot with potentially even more speed. He is only ranked the 1,719 prospect and 239th-best receiver in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports. He will also officially visit Rutgers.

This article originally appeared on