Michigan State Recruiting: Spartans offer 4-star WR Tyjon Lindsey

Michigan State recruiting extended an interesting offer to four-star Ohio State wide receiver decommit Tyjon Lindsey.

The Michigan State coaching staff has been on a mission lately, offering some of the top remaining uncommitted targets before Feb. 1’s National Signing Day. We are in the home stretch for the 2017 class and the staff extended a major offer to four-star wide out Tyjon Lindsey.

Must Read: MSU Recruiting: 5 bold predictions for January

While this might not seem like that big of a deal, Lindsey was committed to Ohio State just last week and reopened his recruitment on Wednesday. It was rumored that the Buckeyes staff was concerned with his injury, but other schools have stepped in to offer as well — such as Penn State and Ole Miss.

The Spartans offered on Thursday and posted it on Twitter shortly after, shouting out MSU receivers coach Terrence Samuel.

Momma said, "Soar boy, soar…" #TMC @MSUTSamuel

This is for you momma… Thanks to Michigan State University for this offer. ???????? pic.twitter.com/IuAwlVlo6M — T-WAYNE…???? (@tyjonlindsey) January 12, 2017

The Spartans are hoping to add Jaylen Harris, but the four-star wide out is supposedly announcing his decision on Friday and he’s likely headed to Ohio State. This offer is especially interesting seeing that many would say that there’s no shot MSU lands him — which is likely true this late in the process.

However, the staff doesn’t usually extend an offer this late in the process unless there is a mutual interest there. Also, the staff might try to get him to campus for a visit in the coming weeks.

Lindsey is one of the best slot receivers in the country, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 161 pounds, and he was even named an Army All-American. He’s ranked the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2017 class and the fifth-best receiver, according to 247Sports.

Nebraska seems to be the team to beat for him right now.

This article originally appeared on