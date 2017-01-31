Michigan State Recruiting: Spartans flip 3-star Purdue WR C.J. Hayes

Michigan State recruiting flipped another commit in three-star Purdue wide receiver C.J. Hayes from Bowling Green, Ky.

After missing out on Oliver Martin Monday night and offering guys like Laress Nelson and Jalen Tolbert, Michigan State may have found its guy in three-star wide out C.J. Hayes. The three-star wide out from Bowling Green, Ky., was previously committed to Purdue.

That makes four flips, in total, for the Spartans over the past couple of weeks. The first was DeAri Todd, a three-star defensive end who was pledged to Boston College. Next was Georgia Southern’s three-star cornerback Tre Person who was followed by Temple’s Raheem Blackshear, who has since de-committed.

Hayes took a visit to East Lansing last weekend and was apparently drawn to the atmosphere and the coaching staff won him over.

Scout.com has his rated higher than most services as he was one of Purdue’s top commits, but he’s listed as the No. 190 receiver in the class and ninth-best prospect from Kentucky by 247Sports.

Standing 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Hayes has the ideal body type to contribute in the Big Ten. He’s strong, physical and has decent speed for a big-bodied wide out. What impresses me most is that he has the ability to make guys miss after the catch.

Hayes is the type of player the staff was looking to add at the receiver position by signing day and this is a nice get after missing out on Martin.

Do the Spartans have any other surprises up their sleeves for National Signing Day?

