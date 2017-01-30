Michigan State Recruiting: Predicting where National Signing Day targets land

Michigan State recruiting has some big targets left on the board for National Signing Day — where will each of them land?

National Signing Day is almost here and that means Michigan State recruiting could finish the 2017 class off on a high note by adding some of its top remaining targets. There are about 10-11 guys left on the board for the Spartans to fill 3-5 spots and there likely won’t be many big surprises like last year.

A year ago, Lavert Hill picked Michigan and Prince Sammons picked Auburn on signing day, leaving the Spartans hungry for an even better 2017. Unfortunately, a 3-9 season has put a damper on the recruiting cycle as the guys who have already committed look to be the highlights of the class.

There are still a few left out there who could have early impacts for Michigan State, but it would be quite the surprise if they were to pull the trigger and pick the Spartans.

Take a look at the projections of where each of the Spartans’ remaining 2017 targets lands on, or right before, National Signing Day.

10. Emmanuel Flowers, 2-star DB (Chino, Calif.)

This one is a hard recruitment to judge. Emmanuel Flowers took a trip to Michigan State on Jan. 20 and then followed that up with an official to UCLA the weekend after. Is either scholarship committable at this point or will Flowers end up at a smaller school like San Diego State on National Signing Day?

It’s hard to tell, but the staff offered back on Dec. 14, the same day that San Diego State extended its offer, and he has shown serious interest ever since.

Flowers stands 6-foot-1 and has ideal size for a safety. He’s an under-the-radar recruit who caught the attention of the staff but doesn’t seem like a top priority lately. He’s listed as the No. 187 safety in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports‘ composite.

If the offer is committable from the Spartans, I fully expect Flowers to pick the green and white on National Signing Day. However, if it’s not, he will stay close to home and attend either UCLA or San Diego State, in my opinion.

Pick: Michigan State (Second: San Diego State, UCLA)

9. Laress Nelson/Jalen Tolbert

Michigan State just offered both of these receivers and it’s pretty obvious that they are the backup plans to not only Oliver Martin, but Raheem Blackshear who just de-committed (although it was rumored to be the staff’s decision) from Michigan State.

Laress Nelson is a 5-foot-10 speedy slot back who likely plays the same style as Blackshear which is why he and Tolbert would likely both be takes. He would directly replace Blackshear on the commitment list even though he might not be as speedy as the former pledge — although the two are very close in terms of explosiveness.

The Spartans offered the two-star receiver on Jan. 19 and he planned his official visit for a week later on Jan. 27. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native looks to be leaning toward Michigan State.

Pick: Michigan State

As for Jalen Tolbert, he is one of the most under-recruited players in the country. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 with solid film, as seen above, and tremendous hands. He admitted that he hasn’t been on many recruiting radars because he started his process late and that’s obvious by looking at his film.

Tolbert could be an impact receiver at the next level and it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see him climb up the depth chart in his first few years. The Mobile-native likes Michigan State and the staff could very well take both receivers.

Pick: Michigan State (Second: Jacksonville State)

8. Lionel Cummings, 3-star LB (Bartow, Fla.)

One of the newest offers the Michigan State staff sent out was to three-star linebacker/defensive end Lionel Cummings from Bartow, Fla. He wasn’t even a name those following Michigan State recruiting were familiar with until last week as the staff offered him on Jan. 19. The Spartans were hoping to make one final push before signing day.

Michigan State’s linebacker class isn’t as strong as the staff hoped it would be. Antjuan Simmons was a surprise get after he de-committed from Ohio State and both Darien Clemons and Connor Heyward aren’t exactly ideal linebackers — Clemons was a high school running back coming off a knee injury and Heyward was listed as an athlete.

Cummings could come in and play the position with athleticism. He played a little defensive end in high school and fired off the ball with quickness and explosiveness. He’s ranked the No. 1,124 recruit and 80th-best outside linebacker in the class, according to 247Sports.

Although Michigan State seemed like the favorite right after the offer, the recent trend, especially after his official visit, is in favor of Central Florida. I would be shocked if this kid picked the Spartans over the hometown Knights.

Pick: Central Florida (Second: Michigan State)

7. Mekhi Becton, 3-star OT (Highland Springs, Va.)

One position group in which you can never have too much depth is the offensive line. Michigan State’s top remaining target on the line is three-star offensive tackle Mekhi Becton from Highland Springs, Va., but he is not likely to pick the Spartans.

Michigan State made Becton’s list of top-five schools not too long ago which also included Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Michigan. However, the overwhelming feeling is that he’s going to stay close to home for college ball and pick either Virginia Tech or Virginia — the Hokies are the current favorites.

Becton would have been a solid addition, though. He stands 6-foot-7 and weighs about 345 pounds. He’s an absolute mammoth offensive lineman and would be a force on the Spartans’ line, but they already have enough commitments in the class for the position group so losing out on him won’t be the end of the world.

Matt Carrick, Mustafa Khaleefah, Jordan Reid and Kevin Jarvis are all committed in the Spartans’ 2017 class already. Becton is ranked No. 406 overall and is the 46th-best offensive tackle in the class, according to 247Sports, so he’d be the Spartans’ third-highest rated lineman.

Pick: Virginia Tech (Second: Michigan)

6. Naytron Culpepper, 4-star DB (Opa Locka, Fla.)

Michigan State could use some help in the defensive backfield, especially after losing a guy like Montae Nicholson early to the NFL. Emmanuel Flowers looks like the most likely to join the Spartans’ 2017 class, but the staff was also in the running for a guy like Naytron Culpepper, a four-star from Opa Locka, Fla.

Culpepper can play either cornerback or safety which would make him a priority for Michigan State as Mark Dantonio loves the types of players who can take on multiple roles. However, the staff seemed to cool on him after an official visit to East Lansing on Jan. 13.

The four-star safety is listed as the 25th-best at the position in his class as well as the No. 315 overall prospect in 2017, according to 247Sports. He is a bit undersized for the safety position at 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, but adding weight wouldn’t be an issue.

Maryland was his favorite going into his final official visits, but it seems like South Florida is surging for him. The Bulls have been recruiting well over the past couple of months and it looks like they might land one of the top uncommitted players from the state of Florida.

Pick: South Florida (Second: Maryland)

5. Koby Cumberlander, 3-star DE (Roswell, Ga.)

Michigan State has missed on a couple of defensive line targets in the class such as Deron Irving-Bey and Robert Porcher IV, but there’s one guy left on the board who has admitted that he’d love to be part of the Spartans’ 2017 class. Koby Cumberlander received his ‘dream offer’ from MSU on Dec. 18 and took a visit on Jan. 13.

While it seemed like he was a lock to pick the Spartans, the staff may have told him to hold off until they figure out what the remainder of the class looks like. However, he might be the only defensive line target left on the board for the Spartans. He’s ranked the No. 75 weak-side defensive end in the class by 247Sports‘ composite.

Cumberlander’s name hasn’t surfaced lately in terms of kids who might just commit to Michigan State, but if the staff gives him the green light, I think he pulls the trigger on a commitment. It looks like that may be the case by National Signing Day as the Spartans missed on guys like Porcher IV and Tyree Johnson.

If the staff tells him there’s no room for him, he did just take an official visit to Iowa State last weekend so that might be his backup option.

Pick: Michigan State (Second: Iowa State)

4. Ameer Speed, 3-star CB (Jacksonville, Fla.)

One of the ideal additions left in the 2017 class has to be Ameer Speed. The three-star cornerback from Jacksonville, Fla., has exceptional size for the position, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 195 pounds. Not only is he big enough to give opposing quarterbacks nightmares, but he does (like his name hints) have the speed to keep with quick receivers.

Michigan State might be looking to add another cornerback to the class as Josiah Scott and Tre Person are the only pledges, but it’s looking unlikely at this point.

The ‘No Fly Zone’ could use some help, especially after missing on targets such as Amir Riep and Ambry Thomas to Ohio State and Michigan, respectively. Those swings and misses in recruiting definitely hurt, but Speed could ease the pain a bit. He’s ranked the No. 354 recruit and 41st-best cornerback in the class, according to the 247Sports‘ composite.

Unfortunately, it seems like Michigan State’s official visit came too early with Speed. He visited back in October and he’s taken trips to see his other four finalists since then and the Spartan staff hasn’t stopped in to see him recently. The trend currently is to Georgia and I’d be shocked to see him in green and white.

Pick: Georgia (Second: Virginia Tech)

3. Johnathan Lovett, 3-star RB (Marlton, N.J.)

Watching Johnathan Lovett’s tape might cause your jaw to drop to the floor. The kid reminds me a little of Abdul Adams, the Spartans’ 2016 pledge who de-committed and picked the Oklahoma Sooners shortly after. No, they don’t have the same running style, but both severely underrated.

Lovett is ranked the No. 417 overall player and 30th-best running back in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports, but he runs like a top-250 player. He has speed, elusiveness and explosiveness that are hard to find in a young prospect.

Michigan State already has a commitment from four-star Weston Bridges in 2017, but after missing out on a running back in 2016, the staff wanted to take two in this cycle. Why? LJ Scott could very well leave after his junior season, Gerald Holmes is a senior and Madre London would be the only back on the roster with Bridges in 2018.

Baylor was the team trending for Lovett just one week after he seemed to be a lock to Michigan State. He took a trip to Waco, his final official, and reconnected with Matt Rhule, a coach who he had a great connection with when he was still with Temple.

However, the tides seem to be turning yet again and the Spartans could be back in the lead for the talented back from New Jersey.

Pick: Michigan State (Second: Baylor)

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, 3-star ATH (Hampton, Va.)

Another guy who the Spartans seemed to get into the running for later in the process is three-star athlete Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He was offered by Michigan State on Dec. 12 and then took an official to East Lansing on Jan. 20.

The coaching staff has been pushing hard for him and they even offered him while he was still committed to Virginia. Heck, he visited as a pledge to the Cavaliers and de-committed two days later. Unfortunately, a recent offer from Notre Dame has peaked his interest, putting them in his final two with the Spartans.

Owusu- Koramoah is ranked the No. 336 overall prospect and 20th-best athlete in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports. He named his top two schools just last week and stated that he’d be making a decision between Notre Dame and Michigan State on signing day.

Mark Dantonio recently visited him at school and at his home last week which was rumored to be enough to push the Spartans into the lead. However, Notre Dame had his last official visit which could be a game-changer. If you’re going strictly by the Crystal Ball on 247Sports, then you’d think he’d be a Notre Dame lock. However, I’m confident in the recent reports.

Pick: Michigan State (Second: Notre Dame)

1. Oliver Martin, 4-star WR (Iowa City, Iowa)

There may not be a more puzzling recruitment than that of Oliver Martin. The four-star Army All-American was considering Michigan State strongly over the summer before his recruitment really blew up after he dominated at The Opening and shot up the rankings.

In fact, 247Sports had him ranked in the 600-range as a three-star, but he has since jumped all the way to No. 47 and as a near five-star prospect. He’s one of the best receivers left on the market and that’s why all the top programs have been making a run at him.

Martin has been courted by the likes of Ohio State, Iowa and Notre Dame in recent weeks, but one team has stood out above all the rest. Unfortunately for Spartans, it’s not them. Michigan has been the surging favorite in his recruitment ever since Jim Harbaugh realized Nico Collins might not commit and he decided to take interest in Martin again.

What’s frustrating for the Spartans is that Rocky Lombardi, Martin’s childhood friend and Michigan State’s 2017 quarterback pledge, was looking like the deciding factor, but things changed quickly after his official visit to East Lansing. Harbaugh cooled on him for months but decided to take recruit him as a backup plan and it’s working.

The trend is Martin to Michigan and I’d be surprised if he ended up anywhere else. Harbaugh worked his recruiting magic yet again.

Pick: Michigan (Second: Notre Dame)

