Michigan State Recruiting: MSU “dream school” for Koby Cumberlander

Michigan State recruiting could snag one of the diamonds in the rough in three star defensive end Koby Cumberlander who called MSU his ‘dream school.’

Finding the next diamond in the rough is never an easy task for Mark Dantonio, but the Michigan State head coach has done an excellent job of recruiting the lesser known talents.

Enter, Koby Cumberlander. The three-star defensive end from Roswell, Ga., is considered an underrated talent and the Spartans recently extended him an offer. He is preparing to take his official visit to East Lansing on Jan. 13.

According to Matt Dorsey of Rivals.com, Cumberlander has always been keen on Michigan State and considers it a “dream school” of his:

Cumberlander reiterated his feelings about Michigan State and his plans for getting on campus. “I have always wanted to go to Michigan State; it has been my dream school since I was 7 years old,” he said. “I have talked with the head coach (Mark Dantonio) and the co-defensive coordinator (Harlon Barnett). I spoke with them the other day and I am going to visit January 13th.”

What makes Michigan State stand out to Cumberlander? Well, his uncle is former Michigan State basketball legend Kevin Willis. He has liked the Spartans ever since he was a kid and the recent success of the program has likely only strengthened that interest.

Cumberlander could very well be the Spartans’ next defensive line commit. He’s ranked the No. 2,114 overall prospect and 96th-best defensive end, according to the 247Sports‘ composite.

