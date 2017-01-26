Michigan State Recruiting: Most underrated recruits from each Mark Dantonio class

Michigan State recruiting has had some hidden gems over the past 10 years and here are the most underrated in the Mark Dantonio era.

Known for snagging some of the top hidden gems in the country, Mark Dantonio has done an exceptional job for Michigan State recruiting. However, he doesn’t get enough credit because of his inability to reel in four and five-star recruits on a regular basis.

Actually, he has brought in a number of four-stars over the past few classes as selling results has its perks. He also does have two five-star pledges (Malik McDowell and William Gholston) over his 10-year career as Michigan State’s head coach.

Dantonio is known for taking low-rated three-stars and two-stars and turning them into top performers and NFL draft picks.

Take a look at the biggest hidden gems from each of his 10 recruiting classes.

2007 Class

Mark Dantonio’s first class was obviously not one of his best. He was taking over for John L. Smith and the recruits he had to work with from his Nov. 27, 2006, hiring until National Signing Day were all basically set in stone. He had some wiggle room in the final couple of months, but what were already committed were primarily John L. targets.

Still, there were some solid pieces in the class and a couple of them went on to play at the next level. Dantonio took this group of guys, along with a team that just missed a bowl game in 2006, and led them to a 7-6 record — five losses were by seven points or less.

Here were the hidden gems from this class:

B.J. Cunningham: The former low-rare three-star recruit from Westerville, Ohio, finished his career as Michigan State’s all-time leader in receptions (218) and receiving yards (3,086). He also ranks second in touchdown catches with 25. Cunningham was picked in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, but never really stuck in the league. Not bad for the 32nd-best recruit from Ohio in the class.

Kevin Pickelman: Not exactly a name you think of when talking about underrated recruits excelling under Dantonio, but Kevin Pickelman was a two-star and ranked the No. 33 prospect in the state of Michigan. He came in as an inside linebacker and molded into a solid defensive lineman, recording 93 tackles, 12 for loss and six sacks in his career.

Garrett Celek: The former two-star tight end was ranked the No. 101 player at the position in the class and has since made it to the NFL, playing for the 49ers. He had just 14 catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns over his MSU career, but making it to the NFL puts him on the list of “hidden gems.”

2008 Class

After going 7-5 in the regular season but losing their Champ Sports Bowl game, the Spartans had gained some recognition from recruits across the country. This was a program on the rise and Dantonio was the mastermind behind the turnaround.

Not many head coaches could instill a fiery attitude, especially after the Michigan loss and Mike Hart’s comments, that Dantonio did right away. He wanted Michigan State to have a winning atmosphere and he brought in a group of young guys who would lead the Spartans to a successful 4-5 year period.

Keshawn Martin: Not many low-rated high school quarterbacks turned receivers can have the type of impact that Keshawn Martin did at Michigan State. He was a devastating return man who was a threat to take it to the house every time he touched the ball and he was as shifty as any wide out under Dantonio. He finished his MSU career with over 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns along with three return scores and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He’s played for the Texans and Patriots. Keshawn was ranked the No. 129 receiver in the class.

Trenton Robinson: During his Michigan State career, the three-star safety recorded 229 tackles and nine interceptions which was good enough to get him drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He’s started nine games over his career with the Redskins as well and has two NFL interceptions to his name. The Bay City, Mich., prospect was ranked the No. 86 safety in the class.

Kirk Cousins: Last, but certainly not least, Kirk Cousins makes the list of underrated gems for 2008. The three-star prospect was ranked No. 1,123 overall and was the 44th-best pro-style quarterback in the cycle. He broke some Michigan State records, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Redskins and has since taken over as the starter. He has passed for over 4,000 yards in each of the past two seasons for Washington (breaking franchise records) and is set to make elite quarterback money in 2017.

2009 Class

Even without most of his recruits on the roster, Dantonio led the Spartans to a 9-3 regular season record and third place finish in the Big Ten. The Spartans earned a trip to the Capital One Bowl in 2008 and lost, but finished the season ranked No. 24 — first time finishing in the AP Poll in recent memory.

What would that do to the 2009 recruiting class? As you can imagine, it only had a positive effect as it was easily Coach D’s best class yet, ranking fourth in the Big Ten and 26th nationally. That’s not to say there weren’t underrated gems in the group, though.

Jerel Worthy: Michigan State’s lack of depth on the defensive line allowed three-star freshman tackle Jerel Worthy some early playing time. The Dayton, Ohio, native was ranked the No. 67 player from the state of Ohio in the class and that turned out to be a drastic oversight. He played 13 games as a freshman and broke out. Worthy finished his career with 107 tackles, 27.5 for loss and 12 sacks and he even left after his junior season for the NFL.

Dan France: Sometimes offensive linemen don’t need to be rated highly in order to have successful college careers. Dan France is a perfect example of that, ranked the No. 54 recruit from Ohio as a defensive end as well. He molded into a starting left tackle for the Spartans in which he found a home and was an All-Big Ten performer. He went undrafted, but is currently with the Carolina Panthers.

Bennie Fowler: The proudest career moment for this former Spartan receiver had to be catching Peyton Manning’s last career pass on a two-point conversion in the Super Bowl. Bennie Fowler has that achievement to carry with him the rest of his career and he also went from unknown recruit to Denver Bronco wide out without being drafted. He was ranked the No. 127 receiver in the class from Franklin, Mich., and No. 1,042 overall recruit but molded into a pretty reliable target.

Denicos Allen: It kind of surprised people when Denicos Allen went undrafted in 2014. The talented linebacker was a bit undersized, but he was one of the best in the Big Ten during his time in East Lansing. The No. 1,033 overall prospect and 81st-best outside linebacker in the class was an All-Big Ten performer who finished his career with 278 tackles, 46.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks. He also helped lead the Spartans to two Big Ten titles and a Rose Bowl victory.

2010 Class

Taking a step back in 2009 with a disappointing 6-7 overall record and Alamo Bowl loss, Michigan State looked to be headed in the wrong direction. However, Mark Dantonio wouldn’t let his team slide as he put together probably the most underrated and hidden gem-filled class of his entire career.

Just take a look at some of the incredible names on this list.

Le’Veon Bell: The running back from Ohio was considered a two-star recruit by many services and was ranked the No. 1,815 overall prospect and 120th-best from the state in 2010. However, he silenced every doubter he ever had instantly. He finished his MSU career with 3,346 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns and was drafted in the second round by the Steelers in 2013 after his junior season. He is now considered the NFL’s best running back.

Darqueze Dennard: Just a kid from Twiggs County in Georgia, Darqueze Dennard wasn’t even on Michigan State’s radar until the staff took a trip south to check out a Keith Mumphery game. They noticed the scrappy Dennard who was ranked No. 1,613 in the class and as the No. 142 cornerback and extended him an offer. He went on to become the Thorpe Award winner as a senior and was drafted in the first round in 2014 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeremy Langford: Listed as an athlete out of high school, the three-star was ranked the No. 1,035 overall prospect in the class and redshirted. He was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Spartans in 2013 and 2014 and that’s impressive for a kid who started his college career as a defensive back. Langford currently backs up Jordan Howard for the Chicago Bears.

Tony Lippett: I wouldn’t say Tony Lippett was entirely overlooked, but he was definitely underrated as a recruit. He was ranked the No. 875 overall prospect and 20th-best recruit from Michigan out of Detroit, but he became the 2014 Big Ten Receiver of the Year and was drafted as a cornerback, proving his athleticism, in 2015 by the Miami Dolphins. He is beginning to look like one of the best young corners in the league.

Honorable Mention: Kurtis Drummond and Marcus Rush weren’t ranked much higher than Lippett, but those two guys went on to have All-Big Ten careers as mid-level three-stars and were typical Mark Dantonio “Spartan Dawg” recruits.

2011 Class

The 2010 season in when Mark Dantonio really took off as a head coach. The Spartans went 11-2 and the hidden gems from previous classes were starting to mold into true stars. The 2011 class furthered the notion that Dantonio was one of the best at developing talent and it’s obvious when you look at the guys from this cycle.

Paul Lang: OK, so he didn’t exactly have a breakout career at Michigan State, but Paul Lang’s final season as a Spartan was his best as he finished with over 120 receiving yards. The former three-star tight end was ranked No. 1,390 in the class and is currently a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Trae Waynes: Just like Darqueze Dennard in the class before him, Trae Waynes came in as a little-known cornerback and molded into an NFL-caliber prospect. He was the No. 1,153 overall prospect and 86th-best cornerback in the class and played well enough early on in his career that he was able to leave a year before his eligibility expire and was drafted No. 11 overall in 2015. He is finally living up to the hype with the Minnesota Vikings.

Connor Cook: Michigan State’s all-time leading passer came in the form of the No. 971 overall recruit in the class and was the third-lowest rated Spartan in the cycle. He didn’t have many potential suitors out of high school and picked MSU only to become the winningest quarterback in school history and arguably the top overall passer. He was drafted in the fourth round (after a major slide) by the Raiders in 2016 and started his first career game in the playoffs.

Shilique Calhoun: All-American defensive end Shilique Calhoun burst onto the scene early in his career because of his ability to score from the defensive side of the ball. He was the main scoring threat when the offense struggled in 2012 and early parts of 2013. He was ranked the No. 942 overall recruit and 25th-best from the state of New Jersey. He finished his college career with 131 tackles, 44 tackles for loss and 27 sacks. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2016 as well.

2012 Class

Another 11-win season in 2011 really started to bring in the big names for Mark Dantonio and Co. He received a commitment from the state’s top overall recruit in the 2012 class in four-star wide out Aaron Burbridge who went on to become the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2015 and also three other four-star prospects.

However, three of those top four prospects never really lived up to their expectations. Demetrious Cox struggled as a starter in his junior and senior seasons at safety, Jamal Lyles could never surpass Josiah Price (also in this class) and Monty Madaris battled injuries throughout his career and never really found stable playing time.

Tyler O’Connor was also the fifth-highest rated recruit in the class. So there’s that.

Jack Conklin: Really the best success story of the Dantonio era has to be Jack Conklin. He came in as a walk-on and earned a scholarship in no time. He didn’t get much attention out of high school in Plainwell, Mich., but everyone seems to know who he is nowadays. He was a walk-on, turned All-American, turned No. 8 overall 2016 NFL Draft pick, turned starting tackle for the Tennessee Titans and now he’s an All-Pro as a rookie. What a career thus far.

Kodi Kieler: Really the only other underrated success story from the 2012 class had to be Kodi Kieler. Although he was never really a breakout star on the offensive line, he did start in his final two seasons, switching between all positions on the line from center to tackle. He was a valuable piece to the Spartans’ trenches.

2013 Class

After recorded 11 wins in both 2010 and 2011, Michigan State was not as sharp in 2012, which was surprising given that a number of players on that team have gone on to the NFL. However, the quarterback position was a big issue and Andrew Maxwell earned himself the distinction of the most disappointing MSU gunslinger during the Dantonio era, at the time.

Michigan State finished with a 7-6 record, but ended the year with some momentum, coming back to win the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl over TCU and Connor Cook really jumpstarted his career during that game.

Even after the season, Dantonio was confident that 2013 would be the Spartans’ year, even stating in a video message at the Rose Bowl during a summer trip, “You will be the ones.”

Well, he was right.

Michael Geiger: Kickers are never rated very high because of the position they play, but Michael Geiger was one of the lower-rated recruits in the class as the No. 1,184 prospect. He was spurned by Ohio State and took that out on the Buckeyes during his junior season with a game-winning field goal in Columbus which essentially sent the Spartans to the College Football Playoff. He wasn’t always the most consistent kicker, but he has that winning kick to highlight his career.

R.J. Shelton: Not your typical hidden gem, Shelton was ranked No. 643 in the class, which isn’t too low for a three-star, but he didn’t receive many offers out of high school. He went on to become the Spartans’ leading receiver in 2016.

Gerald Holmes: The Flint, Mich., native was ranked the No. 788 overall prospect in the 2013 class but he’s really taken off as probably the best backup running back in the Big Ten. He would start for a number of teams, but LJ Scott leads the depth chart. He has 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns in his three-year career.

2014 Class

Coming off a Rose Bowl win, you can imagine the type of positive attention the Spartans were receiving on the recruiting trail. Big names were showing interest more than ever before and Dantonio lured in his second five-star prospect as Michigan State’s head coach (Malik McDowell).

Along with McDowell, Brian Allen and Montae Nicholson came to Michigan State as Army All-Americans. The group was very top-heavy as there weren’t many underrated prospects that really broke out, so some of the guys on this list were mid-level three-stars who were “undervalued” compared to the rest of the class.

Vayante Copeland: Although he took a minor step back in 2016, Vayante Copeland is expected to be the top cornerback in 2017. He suffered his second straight season-ending injury, but had a nice redshirt freshman season in 2015. Copeland was ranked the No. 814 overall recruit and 44th-best from the state of Ohio.

Chris Frey: Chris Frey received a ratings bump before he actually got to Michigan State by a number of recruiting services, but his composite rank was just 613th overall and he was listed as the 48th-best outside linebacker and 36th-best player from Ohio. He has definitely exceeded expectations.

Jalen Watts-Jackson: The junior safety doesn’t see the field much, but he’s on this list for an obvious reason. He was the hero of the 2015 game against Michigan when he scooped up a mishandled punt and took it about 40 yards to the house as time expired to beat the Wolverines. What makes the touchdown even more special? He was overlooked by Michigan and grew up a Wolverines fan. He was ranked the No. 1,298 prospect and 104th-best cornerback in the class.

2015 Class

It might be too early to dub any guys truly underrated from the 2015 class, as well as the 2016 cycle, but there have been a few guys who have broken the rotation already. The 2015 class happened to be one of Dantonio’s best until the recent 2016 group and that just means that a year or two down the line, the Spartans will be in the middle of another ‘golden era.’

This class came after a 13-win campaign in 2013 and a Rose Bowl victory as well as an 11-2 season and come-from-behind win in the Cotton Bowl over Baylor in 2014. The Michigan State brand was starting to pick up recognition from some of the nation’s top recruits and four-star top-100 prospect LJ Scott was the gem of the class.

Here are the few guys who have contributed already as underrated prospects.

Cole Chewins: It’s hard to believe that Cole Chewins was the lowest-rated recruit in the class for the Spartans given that he might just be the starting left tackle in 2017. He came in as a tight end and is now considered one of the top up-and-coming offensive linemen on the team. He was ranked No. 1,597 overall in the class and as the 29th-best prospect in Michigan.

Grayson Miller: A legacy recruit, Grayson Miller wasn’t highly-regarded out of high school, listed as the No. 1,011 recruit and 64th-best outside linebacker in the 2015 class. He has since moved to safety and has contributed with a couple of starts and even had a big hand in the Miracle at Michigan muffed punt in 2015.

2016 Class

Is it too early to dub anyone from the 2016 class a hidden gem? Absolutely, but we can at least look at the guys who will likely break out and how low they were ranked coming in as recruits.

As you know by now, the 2016 class was considered Dantonio’s best yet. It was ranked in the top-20 by just about every recruiting service and he landed a few Army All-Americans such as Brandon Randle, Josh King and Donnie Corley. He also reeled in four-stars such as Trishton Jackson, Auston Robertson, Mike Panasiuk, Cam Chambers, Justin Layne, Demetric Vance, Naquan Jones and Messiah deWeaver.

Most of those guys will be earning valuable roles with the team next season while there are a handful of underrated prospects who could really surprise some people and make moves on the depth chart this offseason. Who are they?

Luke Campbell: The former Purdue commit switched his pledge to the Spartans late in the recruiting cycle and might just earn some playing time at the offensive tackle position with some openings to fill. He was ranked the No. 1,155 prospect and 99th-best offensive tackle in the class.

Joe Bachie: The three-star linebacker earned some early playing time in 2016, but he will have a much larger impact next year and beyond. He was ranked the No. 1,171 prospect and 41st-best inside linebacker. He played very well in limited time.

Matt Allen: The younger brother of Brian and Jack Allen, Matt can be the next great MSU offensive lineman from the family. He’s listed as a center and could very well replace his brother in 2018. He was ranked the No. 1,141 overall prospect in 2016.

