Michigan State Recruiting makes top 10 of 5-star OT Jackson Carman

Michigan State recruiting made the top 10 of five-star 2018 offensive tackle Jackson Carman from Fairfield, Ohio.

Michigan State recruiting received some good news on Christmas Day when three-star 2017 offensive tackle Mekhi Becton included the Spartans in his top five and then again when five-star 2018 tackle Jackson Carman released his top 10.

Carman has been a top target for the Spartans for some time and it’s not all that surprising to see him reciprocate the interest. Although he seems more like an Ohio State lock at this point than anything else, just making the five-star tackle’s list shows that he is considering the Spartans, even slightly.

Merry Christmas ????‼️ Here is my top 10 ???????? pic.twitter.com/la5XFlhCmB — Jackson Carman (@Jackthejiant) December 25, 2016

The 2018 five-star released a top 10 of Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Clemson, USC, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Michigan State. His list is loaded with some of college football’s top programs and that’s indicative of the type of talent he is.

For the Spartans, there’s a little bit of a pull-factor for Carman to East Lansing. While it would take a lot to pry the Fairfield, Ohio, native away from his hometown Buckeyes, Michigan State is home to his former teammate, Josiah Scott, who committed in the 2017 class and is enrolling early. Scott has made an effort to help recruit Carman and fellow teammate Malik Vann to MSU.

There’s still a ways to go in his recruiting process, but the Spartans could be in a good position to make his top five if and when he releases one. He’s ranked the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports.

