Michigan State Recruiting: Georgia CB Tre Person commits to MSU

Just hours after receiving a commitment from three-star Boston College defensive end commit DeAri Todd, Michigan State received a pledge from two-star cornerback Tre Person.

Michigan State offered Person on Jan. 12 and he was committed to Georgia Southern until he visited East Lansing this past weekend and reportedly pulled the trigger and gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans.

While Person isn’t the ideal commitment in the 2017 class that Spartan fans were hoping for, rest easy because national college football recruiting insider Ryan Bartow called him “one of the true gems in the state of Georgia.”

The Spartans have had good luck with underrated recruits from Georgia, putting two-star cornerback Darqueze Dennard in the NFL via the first round and Keith Mumphery, a three-star receiver, made it as well.

It’s easy to see why the Spartans were interested in Person. He’s one of the more underrated players in the class, ranked near the bottom of many recruiting rankings potential because of a lack of exposure. He’s quick, hits hard and can return punts and kicks.

Person has received offers from Virginia Tech and West Virginia in the last week as his recruitment was just starting to heat up.

The Atlanta, Ga., native stands 6-foot-0, 165 pounds and has comparable size to Dennard who was 5-foot-11, 170 pounds out of high school. Can he be the next star from the Peach State?

