Michigan State Recruiting: Donovan Winter in jail, won’t sign with MSU

Michigan State recruiting won’t be signing three-star defensive end Donovan Winter on Wednesday as he’s been arrested.

National Signing Day got off to a decent start for Michigan State. Just about everyone faxed in their Letters of Intent (LOIs) but one name was missing from the list. Donovan Winter, a three-star defensive end from Orlando, did not appear as a signee and the news was shocking.

The young weak-side defensive end from the Sunshine State had grown up as a Michigan State fan and dreamed of playing in East Lansing. When he received his offer from the staff after camping in June, he immediately jumped on it. However, he may never get to live out his dream as he’s not currently part of the Spartans’ 2017 class.

Although he did commit, he won’t sign with Michigan State Wednesday due to a recent run-in with the law. He was arrested on Monday for burglary and larceny of a weapon, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

According to the report, his high school coach replied to via text after being asked if Winter would be signing since he didn’t show up for the event on Wednesday morning, “No he’s not signing. Long story.”

It appears Winter is currently jailed and no longer enrolled at Bishop Moore Catholic High School. That’s a tough blow for the class which was already looking as if it was suffering a down cycle and Winter may have to look elsewhere if he wants to play college ball or even go to school.

Winter was ranked the No. 50 weak-side defensive end in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports. He had a tremendous on-field work ethic and led his high school with 24 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2016.

