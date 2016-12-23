Michigan State Recruiting: DE Koby Cumberlander is a name to watch

Michigan State recruiting may have found a diamond in the rough in three-star defensive end Koby Cumberlander.

A new offer was extended by Michigan State recruiting this past week to three-star defensive end Koby Cumberlander from Roswell, Ga. While he may be considered just a two-star by the 247Sports composite, he is one of the more underrated recruits in the class.

Must Read: MSU Recruiting: 5 bold predictions for December

Sometimes kids receive little stars because they just aren’t that good, but other times it’s because they haven’t had much exposure. For Cumberlander, it’s the latter. The young defensive end has a linebacker’s body, but his game film shows him being as disruptive as anyone.

very blessed to receive a offer from my dream school Michigan st #GOGREEN pic.twitter.com/IMmYINp85f — koby cumberlander (@Koby_DE) December 19, 2016

Michigan State is looking to add depth on the defensive line as well as in the linebacking corps, and Cumberlander could fill both of those needs. He stands 6-foot-2, 230 pounds and could add a little weight to be an end at the collegiate level or he could be a blitzing linebacker with his current size.

When looking at his film, it’s obvious he has good techniques and strong hands. One play, in particular, stood out to me. Cumberlander was rushing the quarterback who was standing in his own end zone and he blew off the ball so hard and fast that he flattened the would-be blocker. This kid is a monster.

Don’t be scared away by his lack of stars or low ranking, Cumberlander has the potential to be a terror at the next level and the MSU offer could be what he was waiting for.

This article originally appeared on