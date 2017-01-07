Michigan State Recruiting: Breaking down WR Cody White’s game

Michigan State recruiting hit the jackpot with the addition of Cody White, it seems, but what does he bring to the table?

Cody White is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the 2017 class out of Walled Lake (Mich.) Western and Michigan State even hired Cody’s dad, Shelton White, as a program consultant this past year.

White was a “do-everything” athlete at Walled Lake Western. He played some quarterback his senior year (pretty good gunslinger in his own right), defensive back and wide receiver. He held other offers from notable schools such as Wisconsin, Boston College and Duke, among others, and he’s ranked the No. 4 receiver in Michigan behind such names as Donovan Peoples-Jones and Hunter Rison.

The three-star receiver is an explosive player, who posses the ability to go up and snag the pigskin away from defensive backs. Coach Mark Dantonio always speaks of making explosive plays, and he now has a player who makes them routinely on both sides of the ball. White is an equally talented defensive back who can lay the wood to wide receivers. His highlight video showed him decleating the opposition with ease.

Moreover, he has soft hands and excellent leaping ability. White does have breakaway speed and is also a playmaker. I’m surprised more teams were not recruiting him, however, that could have much to do with what camps he went to as well as playing for a high school not known as a place for college talent.

This kid is one of the hidden gems in this recruiting class and Spartan fans are going to enjoy watching him on Saturdays.

There’s a reason why Cody White was considered Michigan’s Mr. Football in 2016 and why he could have an immediate impact for the Spartans.

