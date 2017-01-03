Michigan State Recruiting: Breaking down OG Jordan Reid’s game

Michigan State recruiting hit a home run as Jordan Reid is a key ingredient to future of the offensive line for the Spartans.

Jordan Reid hails from the prestigious Cass Tech High School in Detroit. Cass Tech has long been a pipeline for Michigan with the Spartans rarely getting any recruits from there. However, that trend has been changing in the last many years with Mark Dantonio working hard for Michigan State recruiting. Reid will join former Cass Tech lineman Dennis Finely.

Reid is 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 286 pounds, which is an ideal size. He brings athletism and strength to the Spartan line, which was desperately missed this season, for the most part.

When you watch his highlight video one thing is clear, he blows linemen up at the point of attack with excellent leverage. He is technically sound and has great footwork. Reid is the complete package and a huge get for Michigan State.

Reid held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Florida and many other schools, but he chose the Spartans because of his relationship with offensive line coach Mark Staten and how comfortable he felt there. He played right tackle in high school, but he might be better suited for guard in East Lansing. Either way, he is a beast of a lineman.

While MSU struggled this past season on the line, Reid will bring some much needed stability, help and hope for the future. An aggressive kid like this is always welcome.

