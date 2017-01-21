Michigan State Recruiting: Breaking down Josiah Scott’s film

Michigan State recruiting added three-star cornerback Josiah Scott to its 2017 class and here’s what he brings to the table.

Josiah Scott is the newest member of Michigan State’s “No Fly Zone” and he will be a prime-time player for head coach Mark Dantonio. Despite being rated as a three-star, he has the potential to be a special player for the Spartans.

Josiah Scott is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound corner out of Fairfield, Ohio. He had offers from Iowa, West Virginia and Pittsburgh, among others.

There was talk early in the fall that Penn State was attempting to flip him, however, Scott stayed true to his commitment and has enrolled early. His early enrollment will mean he will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job.

Scott is going to be a big-time player for MSU. He’s not afraid to get hit or deliver huge blows to the wide receivers. He’s a fearless competitor who will push the other defensive backs ahead of him.

At 5-foot-10, he’s a little shorter for the tall lanky wideouts of the Big Ten. However, he went up against tall receivers in high school games and was able to out-jump them.

The three-star cornerback also possesses breakaway speed. He was on kickoff duty at Fairfield and regularly put his team in excellent position. Scott can tackle and has good closing speed. He is able to play on the island that the Spartans ask their defensive backs to perform on. He will continue the fantastic defensive back legacy at Michigan State.

