Michigan State Recruiting: Breaking down Hunter Rison’s game

Hunter Rison is the son of former Michigan State legend Andre Rison, however, he has managed to make a name for himself. When you watch him on film there is a silky smoothness to his routes, body fluidity, and absolute body control. Quarterbacks can throw the pigskin up and he will snatch it out of midair — Michigan State recruiting won big.

There is a reason big time programs like Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State were after Rison.

There is a stop and go route from his junior year where the defensive back bites hard on his excellent fake and then Rison turns on the jets for an easy pitch-and-catch for a touchdown. He is not only a threat to take the ball to the house every time, but he excels at the deep pass.

In today’s game, many programs thrive off of the bubble screen and short game (MSU has done this as well), but with a target like Rison who can catch deep passes with ease, Spartan fans should get ready to witness the pigskin chucked down the field. Rison understands how to make a quarterback look good with his amazing hands.

Quarterback play was a contributing reason why Rison wanted to come to MSU with guys like Messiah deWeaver, Brian Lewerke and now Rocky Lombardi. Rison may lack the pomp and circumstance of a recruit like Donovan Peoples-Jones, however, he will be a special player when he steps onto the field.

