Michigan State Recruiting: Breaking down 4-star TE Matt Dotson’s film

Dotson is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio. If the high school sounds familiar, it’s because former Spartan great Greg Jones, graduating wide out Monty Madaris and current linebacker Shane Jones are notable alumni. Moeller has become a recruiting pipeline for Michigan State and Dotson is another big-time prospect coming to MSU.

The elite tight end is the type of player who can absorb hits and keep his balance to gain more yardage. Dotson is athletic and keeps his legs churning for more yards. His film is chocked full of plays he continues to make after hits. He’s your typical Michigan State tight end, but with explosiveness.

In fact, I found myself thinking that he resembled Josiah Price. Coach Mark Dantonio always speaks of explosive plays and putting players in the position to execute and perform.

Dotson’s game film resembled the Spartan pro-style offense, which should enable him to acclimate. He has soft hands and runs excellent routes routinely finding the soft spot in the zones. He can use his athlete ability to adjust to errant passes and still make the play. He is a quick-twitch player who can use his speed to out-run lumbering linebackers.

This kid will have the opportunity at Michigan State to continue its great tight end legacy.

