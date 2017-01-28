Michigan State Recruiting: Breaking down 4-star OG Kevin Jarvis’ film

Michigan State recruiting’s top commitment in the 2017 class, four-star guard Kevin Jarvis, has the ability and body to potentially compete right away.

Four-star offensive guard Kevin Jarvis is built like a semi truck, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 340 pounds. Jarvis hails from Main South High School in Park Ridge, Ill. He held offers from Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi, among numerous others.

Jarvis was an excellent get for the Michigan State staff and he will shore up an offensive line that was decimated last year by injuries and departures.

One viewing of his film will tell you that he just manhandles the competition. He possess great foot work and for his size is nimble to handle blitzing linebackers. He can be an overpowering presence at the next level as well.

I was impressed at his quickness and athletic ability. On multiple plays Jarvis exploded out of his stance and sped to seal the edge. He played mostly guard in high school, which is an area of need for the Spartans.

I would be surprised if Jarvis doesn’t see the field his freshman year because he is just that good. There was a reason Michigan desperately wanted him, but fortunately missed on him.

Michigan State got a future stud in Kevin Jarvis. The Spartan offensive line coming together in the last couple of recruiting classes and should be one of the better lines in the future and Jarvis is a huge part of that.

