Michigan State Recruiting: Breaking down 3-star WR C.J. Hayes

Michigan State recruiting swooped in on three-star Purdue wide receiver commit C.J. Hayes on Tuesday — here’s what he brings to the table.

The big bodied receiver, C.J. Hayes, might end up being the steal of the 2016 recruiting cycle.

C.J. Hayes the number one recruit in Kentucky flipped recently to MSU from being a Purdue commit since June. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds and was classified, at this stage, as a “steal” by Allen Trieu of Scout.com.

Must Read: MSU Recruiting: 5 storylines to follow during National Signing Day

Hayes mentioned in the Scout.com article that head coach Mark Dantonio said he could potentially play as a freshman next season. Those are huge words from a coach who does not typically (although he played many freshmen this season, but traditionally has not) play freshmen.

The three-star from Kentucky is a playmaker and is the type of recruit that Dantonio desires. He understands how to make opponents miss and find the end zone.

One viewing of his highlight film will explain that this player knows how to score and play the game. He has the body and skill to compete at the next level. Simply put, he’s a playmaker and Dantonio wants them because Michigan State was unable to make the plays last year to win the close games.

Hayes is a talented prospect who will enhance the Spartans’ passing game and become a lifeline for presumed starting quarterback Brian Lewerke. He is a player to watch next season because the staff is high on him for a reason.

This article originally appeared on