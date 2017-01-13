Michigan State Recruiting: Breaking down 3-star TE Jack Camper

Michigan State recruiting has some big shoes to fill this offseason with the departures of tight ends Josiah Price and Jamal Lyles — enter, Jack Camper.

Jack Camper is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound beast at tight end. While Camper was recruited to be a tight end for Michigan State, he played some defensive end in high school and was effective. He not only used his speed, strength, and power, but also a nasty spin move to sack quarterbacks.

Camper hails from the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He had scholarship offers from Louisville, Kentucky and Nebraska and he was a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 21 tight end in this class, according to 247sports. He has already enrolled at Michigan State and he should be push fellow tight end Matt Sokol and fellow incoming freshman Matt Dotson.

The three-star tight end told the Detroit Free Press earlier in January that he “just likes to hit people.” Therefore, when he catches the ball and turns up field, he will run over anyone in his path.

Camper has soft hands like a catcher’s mitt and whoever ends up being the Spartans’ quarterback will easily find the mammoth end running his precise routes. He has the versatility to play offense or defense and at some point could play both sides.

It’s safe to say the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end is yet another solid recruit heading to East Lansing and will certainly make his mark early on.

