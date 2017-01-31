Michigan State Recruiting: 5 storylines to follow on National Signing Day

Michigan State recruiting has a big National Signing Day approaching and here are some storylines to follow on Wednesday.

Last year’s National Signing Day came with a few misses for Michigan State. Prince Sammons and Lavert Hill both spurned the Spartans to sign with Auburn and Michigan, respectively, and that meant the staff had to find preferred walk-ons to take their places.

Could this year yield better results? The Spartans are in the running for a couple of three and four-star targets, but they are not likely to add anyone who’ll boost the 2017 class’ overall ranking that much higher.

Here are the storylines you should be following for tomorrow’s big signing day event.

5. How many receivers, if any, will be taken?

There are still a couple of guys left on the board for the Spartans and that comes after Oliver Martin committed to Michigan and C.J. Hayes flipped from Purdue to Michigan State. The class is currently at 21 commitments and there could be room for a couple more guys, but is receiver still a major need?

After adding four four-stars a class ago, the Spartans could be set at the position with three pledges in 2017. However, Laress Nelson, a two-star from Florida, and Jalen Tolbert, an unrated recruit from Alabama, have been inserted onto the radar over the past couple of weeks.

Both guys look like they are willing to jump on those Michigan State offers, but the fact that they haven’t already might mean that the staff is telling them to hold off until they figure out who will be added on National Signing Day. Will we find out tomorrow if either one commits to Michigan State?

If I were to guess, I’d say the staff takes Tolbert over Nelson, although the latter has elite speed which could make up for the loss of Raheem Blackshear.

4. Will Ameer Speed surprise everyone and commit?

You could play Naytron Culpepper in this category as well, but I’d be shocked to see either one in the green and white. Ameer Speed named a final list of five programs a few weeks ago, including Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia Tech and Georgia, but the latter seems to be the recent trend.

It’s hard to wrestle southern recruits away from the warm weather and the Spartans have realized that over the past couple of classes. Ohio prospects are Mark Dantonio’s bread and butter and it looks like he will miss on Speed as well as Culpepper.

However, there is one warm-weather defensive back recruit who might spurn the sunshine and head to Michigan State for college ball and his name is Emmanuel Flowers. The two-star defensive back from Chino, Calif., took an official visit to East Lansing a week ago and seemed to like what he saw.

No one really knows where Flowers currently stands in his recruitment, but he’d be a nice under-the-radar addition on signing day. No, he doesn’t have the type of offers that Speed and Culpepper have, but he’s also not a ‘Plan A’ kid, per say.

Speed could just shock everyone and pick the Spartans, though. Although that’s not likely.

3. Cordarrian Richardson planning MSU official

There’s new talk this week about Cordarrian Richardson not signing with a school on Wednesday and taking an official visit to Michigan State the following weekend. Those rumors are starting to really heat up and the four-star running back from Memphis, Tenn., admitted that he will be looking to sign after Wednesday.

According to Todderick Hunt of NJ.com, Richardson is looking at taking a visit and deciding between three schools shortly after:

“I’ll decide next week most likely,” Richardson told NJ.com. “I wanna take my official visits before I decide. I’ll probably take one more to Michigan State.” Although he’s long held an offer from Michigan State, When did the Spartans re-enter the mix? “I’ve been talking to Michigan State since my 10th grade year and we just kept communicating,” he said. Richardson says recruitment will come down to a three-team race between Rutgers, Michigan State and UCF.

Michigan State clearly offers the most out of those three finalists, but Rutgers has been recruiting surprisingly well in Chris Ash’s second year. Central Florida will look to swoop in and steal Richardson from the Power Five programs, though.

The lengthy relationship with the Michigan State staff might give the Spartans an edge, however.

2. Will there be any surprise de-commitments?

I mentioned it in my National Signing Day bold predictions article, but I just have a gut feeling that there will be some attrition from the current class on Wednesday. There have been rumors going around about one member of the class potentially not signing, and that may also be the case, but it’ll be interesting to see if the group remains intact.

Last year, Michigan State found out that Auston Robertson wouldn’t be signing on the same day as everyone else, but he later joined the class. While that could be a likelihood this year as well, it’s also possible that Michigan State doesn’t end up with everyone that is currently verbally committed.

It’s always intriguing learning about the newest signees and when the faxes are sent in. For the staff, it’s probably relieving to get early faxes of signed Letters of Intent from commits rather than waiting all day and hoping they arrive.

Many players have set times for their signings and National Signing Day has really become a new beast. More people are tuned in to watch live commitments and gather at events to watch pledges sign with their respective schools.

Will anyone be left out this year, though?

1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah picks between Notre Dame, MSU

There’s one major commitment storyline to be following on National Signing Day and it’s that of three-star athlete Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He has cut his list of potential suitors down to two — Michigan State and Notre Dame — and will be announcing his decision at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon.

Although Notre Dame received his last official visit on Jan. 27, the three-star athlete, who is projected to play safety at the next level, was rumored to be favoring the Spartans. Why is that? Well, Mark Dantonio paid him an in-home visit during the week leading up to the Notre Dame official and seemed to have won him over.

While that might seem like a last-ditch effort which rarely works, it caught his attention and the rumor was that Michigan State jumped into the lead. However, there hasn’t been much to speak of in the news department following his trip to South Bend, which concerns me.

That could mean that Notre Dame sealed the deal and he doesn’t want to say anything that will reveal he is set to commit to the Fighting Irish, but based off last week’s rumors, he looks to be green — or at least 51-49 in favor of MSU.

Keep an eye out for his decision on Wednesday afternoon as he would be a solid addition to the Spartans’ 2017 class. He’s ranked the No. 20 athlete in the country and No. 338 overall, according to 247Sports. He’s also a former Virginia commit.

