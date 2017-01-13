Michigan State Recruiting: 5 reasons Antjuan Simmons will commit

Michigan State recruiting could add a huge target to its 2017 football class in four-star linebacker Antjuan Simmons Saturday.

The wait could be over for Michigan State with four-star linebacker Antjuan Simmons on Saturday as he plans to commit in the afternoon. He has announced a final four of Michigan State, Arizona, Notre Dame and Ohio State — he was previously committed to the latter of the group.

Michigan State is hoping to land him because he would be one of the highest-rated players in the class and he has been high on the Spartans’ recruiting board for a while. The Spartans need linebackers badly and Simmons may be a guy who could come in right away and contribute.

Notre Dame was the leader for some time after he de-committed from Ohio State and the tides seem to have turned in Michigan State’s direction. Let’s take a look at the five reasons why he will commit to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon, ending all speculation.

5. Trending toward MSU

I hate relying on Crystal Balls for recruiting trends, but sometimes they are to be relied on if the votes overwhelmingly sway in one direction. Also, when Sean Scherer places a Crystal Ball on 247Sports to Michigan State, I usually listen. He has been fairly accurate and gathers his information before voting.

Well, Simmons has received a number of Michigan State votes in the past couple of days and the word on the street is that he is going to commit to the Spartans. I’ve also had someone tell me that they would be shocked if he went anywhere else.

The talented linebacker narrowed his list down to Arizona, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan State for his Saturday announcement and all of the trends are pointing to the Spartans. If he chose one of the other three at this point, it’d be a major shock.

4. Relationship with current commits

A number of current Michigan State commits have been in Antjuan’s ear about committing to the Spartans. Guys like Cody White, Darien Clemons and even Mustafa Kaleefah even tried getting the hashtag “Simmons2MSU” to trend on Twitter a few weeks back.

It’s clear that the current pledges want him to be part of the class and that has to be a comforting feeling for the four-star linebacker from Ann Arbor. He has been in constant contact with some of the recruits who tweet at him and tell him he’d be a perfect addition to the class and he even looked to fit in pretty well in this picture of some of the commits:

#MSU visitors Tijuan Mason, Thayer Munford, Mustafa Khaleefah, Josiah Scott, Antjuan Simmons & Rocky Lombardi pic.twitter.com/CRcncGm0fW — Rico Beard (@RicoBeard) November 12, 2016

There’s a reason he visited while still committed to Ohio State and he built relationships with some of the current pledges on that trip to East Lansing back in November. It might not seem like anything more than a picture, but you know that group of kids talked about playing together even though only a few of them will end up as Spartans.

Clemons seems like one of the strongest advocates for the “Simmons2MSU” campaign and he may soon get his wish. The two could potentially be linebacking mates.

3. Luxury of staying close to home, facing Michigan

There’s something to be said about recruits staying home and facing a big-time rival that didn’t offer them or extended a scholarship very late in the process. Antjuan reigns from Ann Arbor, Mich., and the Spartans were in on him early on before he committed to Ohio State.

Simmons released a list of top 10 schools right before he committed to Ohio State and Michigan was absent. The Spartans, Buckeyes and Fighting Irish were on there and many believed that Notre Dame was the team to beat. However, the curious case of Michigan’s absence was due to one major reason: they offered too late.

Michigan got in on him far too late and after his recruitment blew up a bit, which might have rubbed him the wrong way, especially since he plays high school ball at Ann Arbor Pioneer which is a stone’s throw from Michigan’s campus — literally. Heck, you can see the Big House from Pioneer’s parking lot.

The opportunity to stay home and play in front of friends and family is definitely a major pull factor. While Ohio State and Notre Dame aren’t that far away, they are still less likely destinations given that he left the Buckeyes and if he were a “Notre Dame lock” like everyone once thought, he would have committed by now.

Antjuan could stay close to home and take on rival Michigan every season with a huge chip on his shoulder — the Spartan way.

2. Michigan State made him a priority

Michigan State made Simmons a priority from the get-go. The four-star linebacker was high up on the wish list of Mark Dantonio and Co. — they were slightly surprised when he committed to Ohio State before really taking any of his officials.

However, the staff remained in constant contact with him and got him to take a visit to East Lansing during the football season and that was around the time he de-committed from Ohio State. He visited Michigan State before he reopened his recruitment officially, though.

The Spartans have put in the effort to land him and the fact that he could be the top linebacker in the class, or at least he should be barring a miracle, has to sit well with him. Michigan State is in desperate need for linebacker commits and Simmons would be the top dog.

Dantonio was one of the first coaches to extend Simmons a scholarship and recruits don’t seem to forget that. In fact, four of Simmons’ first five recorded unofficial visits were to Michigan State and the other was right across the street to Michigan back in 2015. The Spartans offered in the midst of a wave of scholarships that came his way and Michigan didn’t for another month after that.

It’s clear that the Spartans haven’t broken the connection and that’s why he will likely end up a Spartan on Saturday.

1. The opportunity to play early

Michigan State offers what no other school in his final four, other than potentially Arizona, could promise him: early playing time. While the Spartans can’t guarantee he avoids the redshirt, there’s a good chance he could find a spot in the linebacker rotation, especially with Ed Davis and Riley Bullough leaving and Jon Reschke battling injuries.

Must Read: MSU Recruiting: 10 ideal football targets for National Signing Day

The Spartans have a need at the position and he could fill it immediately. Dantonio loves athletic, physical linebackers and Simmons has a little Denicos Allen to him. He plays hard and aggressive and it’s afraid to lay the lumber on the ball-carrier.

At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, he is the ideal size for a linebacker and could afford to add a couple of pounds in the offseason, but he’d fit right in. Not many recruits have the type of tenacity and work ethic that Simmons does and that’s what makes him seem like a Spartan already.

Simmons is one of the hardest hitters I’ve seen in the 2017 class and he loves to hurt opponents with his ‘no fear’ mentality and his speed in the middle of the defense is unique.

Antjuan Simmons could very well become a star linebacker for Michigan State early on and join the likes of Andrew Dowell and Brandon Randle as some of the most athletic players at the position in the conference.

This article originally appeared on