Michigan State Recruiting: 5 priority recruits for 2018 football class

Michigan State recruiting will soon have its sights set on the 2018 football class and here are five priority targets.

National Signing Day is just a week away, but the 2017 recruiting class isn’t the only one on Mark Dantonio’s radar at this point. In fact, the head coach has been extending offers to 2018 prospects all while trying to secure the last few spots in his 2017 group.

People have been knocking Dantonio and his staff for their inability to recruit well in 2017, but the fact of the matter is, he’s secured a top-30, and top-20 according to Scout, recruiting class after a 3-9 season which should be a win based on the circumstances. Not many coaches can go 3-9 and still reel in a few four-stars and not have any de-commitments.

There are still some big names left on the board, but for the most part, the 2017 class is all sewn up and it’s about time to look toward the future.

Four-star wide out Joseph Scates and four-star athlete Xavier Henderson have already committed for 2018, getting the class off to a red-hot start. There’s plenty to be excited about for next year’s cycle and here are five guys who could put the Spartans’ 2018 class over the top. Here are the top-five priorities for the next cycle (obviously subject to change over the next year).

5. Marquan McCall, 4-star OG (Oak Park, Mich.)

If there’s one player from the state of Michigan who the Spartans should make a serious push for in the 2018 class, it’s Marquan McCall.

Sure, there are kids like DeAndre Square and Kalon Gervin who should also be priorities, but for the future of the offensive line, McCall needs to be the main target. The Oak Park-native is the No. 3 offensive guard in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the top prospect in Michigan. The four-star is also ranked the No. 77 overall prospect.

It’s not going to be easy to keep him away from Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, but Michigan State has been heavily recruiting him over the past year. He took a visit to East Lansing back in April and the Spartans offered him in August. The staff visited him just a few days ago as well.

Michigan State needs to make sure McCall doesn’t go to Michigan without a fight.

4. Dallas Gant, 4-star OLB (Toledo, Ohio)

Many might see a guy like Dallas Gant and assume he’s a lock to Ohio State, which is a good assumption, but the elite linebacker once said that he was highest on Michigan State. Sure, that was before the Buckeyes offered and since moved into the presumed lead, but he liked the Spartans as they were his first offer from the Big Ten.

Michigan State didn’t get as many linebackers as it would have hoped for in the 2017 class, basically narrowed down to Darien Clemons, Antjuan Simmons and potentially Connor Heyward (depending on where the staff wants him) and that could mean a playing time selling point could work in the Spartans’ favor.

Gant stands 6-foot-3 and weighs about 205 pounds, making him a decent-sized linebacker and the Toledo-native is ranked the No. 2 outside linebacker in the entire 2018 class, according to 247Sports. He’s also ranked the No. 58 overall prospect and fourth-best from Ohio.

The four-star linebacker’s recruitment is starting to really heat up and he was just offered by Michigan on Monday. He’s going to be a major priority for the Spartans in the next cycle and the race already looks like it’s between Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Spartans need to start prying.

3. Houston Griffith, 4-star CB (Bradenton, Fla.)

Yet another kid who might be looking at a top three of Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State before his recruitment is completed is Houston Griffith. The Spartans offered the son of Illinois legend Howard Griffith about a year ago and instantly became one of his favorites.

Griffith transferred from Mount Carmel High School in the Chicago-area to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this past year, which opened the eyes of many folks. Why? Because Mount Carmel has a rich football tradition in its own right, but IMG is known for producing a plethora of D-1 talent.

Michigan State is going to need some cornerback depth after losing Darian Hicks this season and Vayante Copeland after next year. The Spartans have been trying to return the ‘No Fly Zone’ after a multi-year absence — ever since Darqueze Dennard left, it’s been the ‘Fly Often Zone.’

Standing 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, Griffith already has the ideal size for the position and could even grow another inch or two before he reaches campus. Any cornerback over the 6-foot mark has to be considered a hot commodity.

The four-star cornerback ranks as the No. 41 overall prospect in the country as well as the No. 7 cornerback in 2018, according to 247Sports. He has received about 26 scholarship offers and they have been rolling in consistently over the last couple of months, or so.

2. Malik Vann, 4-star DE (Fairfield, Ohio)

One of the highest-priority recruits in the 2018 class has to be Malik Vann, a four-star strong-side defensive end out of Fairfield, Ohio, who already has a connection to Michigan State. In fact, the junior defensive end was teammates with three-star 2017 cornerback pledge Josiah Scott who has been in his ear ever since committing to MSU.

Scott is an early enrollee which could help the Spartans’ chances if Vann is thinking about taking a trip to Michigan State in the next couple of months. Scott could he his tour guide for the visit and let him know how much he likes the campus, staff and team.

Vann has been high on the Spartans’ radar for some time, even before Scott committed to Michigan State. Again, Ohio State is going to be pushing for his commitment just as much as the Spartans and some consider him to be leaning slightly toward the Buckeyes or Notre Dame Fighting Irish at this point in time.

There are going to be plenty of battles between Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State in this cycle and it might depend on which team has the better season. OK, Ohio State might win out in that department, but if the Spartans and Fighting Irish can rebound from poor seasons in 2016, it will be a close battle.

Vann is ranked the No. 290 overall prospect and 12th-best strong-side defensive end in the 2018 class. He’s also teammates with top MSU target, five-star offensive tackle Jackson Carman (a strong OSU lean).

1. L’Christian Smith, 4-star ATH (Dayton, Ohio)

Malik Vann has ties to Michigan State which might pull him to East Lansing, but the same can be said for elite athlete L’Christian Smith. The four-star athlete from Dayton, Ohio, is a former high school teammate of redshirt freshman quarterback Messiah deWeaver and the two seem to have a strong bond.

Smith was the talented wide receiver who deWeaver had the opportunity to develop a connection with last year and that could continue on the next level. Dantonio can sell Smith on the possibility of playing with his good friend who could be the starter by the time he gets to campus.

A lot of this depends on if Michigan State can turn things around in 2017 and put together maybe an eight or nine-win season. Also, if deWeaver can compete for that starting quarterback job with Brian Lewerke like many expect him to.

Some recruiting services have Smith ranked in the top 50 while the 247Sports composite has him No. 101 and the third-best athlete in the 2018 class. His size, athleticism and speed make him a prime candidate to be the No. 1 receiver a few years down the line. In fact, he stands 6-foot-6 and weighs about 205 pounds, making him a nightmare for cornerbacks.

Michigan State needs to make a serious push for this kid before Ohio State locks him up.

