Michigan State Recruiting: 5 bold predictions for January

The month of January has just begun and it may just be a huge one for Michigan State recruiting.

Everyone has been quick to knock Michigan State recruiting over the past couple of months, in terms of basketball and football, and some of the criticism is fair, some is not.

For example, the football team is making due with a solid class despite finishing the regular season 3-9. No decommitments have been reported and there is still room for 4-6 more pledges. However, it’s not Mark Dantonio’s best class. There’s definitely room for improvement.

On the hardwood, Tom Izzo has garnered the commitments of Xavier Tillman and Jaren Jackson Jr. for 2017 and Foster Loyer and Thomas Kithier for 2018. Each class is hoping to add a couple more blue chip recruits, but it has been a quiet past couple of months.

Let’s take a look at our bold predictions for the month of January, which could be a big one.

5. Amir Riep rumors pick up steam

If you haven’t heard the rumors by now, you surely will by the end of the month. With National Signing Day approaching in February, there will be plenty of speculation regarding one of the nation’s top-rated cornerback prospects, Amir Riep.

The Ohio-native committed to Ohio State over Michigan State over the summer and it was a surprise to many. People believed that he was leaning green and when he picked the Buckeyes over the Spartans, it shocked those following his recruitment.

Since then, the Buckeyes have gotten a couple of high-level cornerback commits and he looks to be an afterthought in their loaded 2017 recruiting class. A couple of weeks ago, Scout recruiting analyst Dave Berk tweeted that a former Spartan target might be suffering buyer’s remorse.

Could that mean Riep may be reconsidering the Spartans or just that he might regret his decision to pick Ohio State down the line. Either way, expect these rumors to heat up as the month wears on.

4. Spartans get a 2017 defensive back commit

It’s been a while since Michigan State got its last defensive back commit and the month of January will end that cold spell.

While four-star cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was an option at one point, he doesn’t seem to be on the Spartans’ radar anymore, and vice versa. He would have been a solid addition to the class, but he might be looking to stay home in Maryland.

Guys who are currently on the radar who might be serious options for the Spartans are Naytron Culpepper, Ameer Speed and Meshael Custis. Those three have shown serious interest in the Spartans.

It hurt to see Christian Cumber commit to Colorado State, but form what I’ve heard, Michigan State was his first choice and the Spartans told him to hold off on committing. That may have been in order to save a spot for Ambry Thomas which clearly didn’t work out as planned.

Culpepper and Speed are the two who have been talked about the most while Custis has kind of faded into the background. Culpepper is a big defensive back who could play either corner or safety and speed is the prototypical cornerback, but he does have solid size at 6-foot-3.

Of the two, I think Speed is more likely and who wouldn’t want a tall cornerback with speed to burn?

3. Antjuan Simmons commits to Michigan State

I know what you’re thinking, Antjuan Simmons is as close to a Notre Dame lock as there is, right? Wrong. If that were true, the former Ohio State commit would have given his verbal pledge to the Fighting Irish from the get-go. There must have been something holding him back.

Before he committed to the Buckeyes, the Fighting Irish were the presumed school of choice for the Ann Arbor-native, but he chose Ohio State in surprising fashion. Now that he is on the market again, it seems to be a three-team race between the Spartans, Fighting Irish and Arizona Wildcats.

Simmons was firmly supplanted on the Spartans’ radar before he committed to the Buckeyes and even took a visit to East Lansing right before he reopened his recruitment, making it seem like something the Spartans had shown him or pitched to him made him rethink his commitment.

Notre Dame might seem like the leader for Simmons, but the draw of staying close to home and being the Spartans’ second linebacker commit in the class has to be strong. He has the talent and potential to play as a freshman or even in his second year. At Notre Dame and Ohio State, he might be buried on the depth chart.

I think Simmons picks the green and white this month.

2. Oliver Martin to Notre Dame, Jaylen Harris to Ohio State

This was a tough one to predict because I think Michigan State realistically has a shot at both of these guys, but both Oliver Martin and Jaylen Harris will be headed to rival schools.

Martin is a guy who seemed to fall off the map this fall. He was supposed to visit a few months ago, but reportedly never made the trip, which caused some confusion with the staff. However, having a close childhood friend like Rocky Lombardi committed in the 2017 class might help the Spartans’ chances.

The four-star wide out from Iowa is supposed to take an official visit on Jan. 13 and that might change the game, but right now I think he’s either staying home with Iowa or picking Notre Dame, barring a perfect trip to East Lansing.

As for Harris, his recruitment has been as quiet as any. He has named a top five of Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan State and the Spartans might just be second on his list.

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, wide out may just want to stay close to home which has been rumored for a while now and give the Buckeyes yet another offensive threat. I’d be shocked if he didn’t pick the Buckeyes.

1. Brian Bowen commits to Michigan State

When will the Brian Bowen saga end? Sometimes you just have to let a recruit enjoy the process and that’s exactly what the five-star small forward, originally from Saginaw, is doing.

Bowen was considered a Michigan State lock not too long ago, but then schools like Arizona and Texas and even Creighton joined the mix. Right now, the Wildcats of Arizona are the biggest threats to land him outside of Michigan State and they’ve been making a serious push.

Sean Miller has been an excellent recruiter with Arizona and he’s on the verge of stealing a guy who was once considered “Izzo’s to lose” and still is.

Creighton also got an unofficial visit from the 6-foot-7, 185-pound forward from La Lumiere last weekend and that made people think the Bluejays were serious threats as well. The one thing Creighton offers that Arizona and Michigan State don’t is instant superstar status — meaning he will be the go-to scorer right away.

However, with the connections he has to Michigan State and the fact that he has been so close to the program for this long, I still think he will become a Spartan.

Bowen, the No. 14 prospect in the country, wants to commit by the end of January, pushing back his timetable from December.

