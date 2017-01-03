Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star WR Oliver Martin to visit

Michigan State recruiting is set to get a big official visit from four-star wide receiver Oliver Martin.

The recruitment of Oliver Martin has been a long and quiet ride. Michigan State recruiting looked to be in a good spot at one point in time, but the four-star wide out kept his options open and schools like Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa and Oregon snuck in.

According to Allen Trieu of Scout.com, his belief is that Martin’s decision will come down to Notre Dame and Michigan State. The Spartans may get one last shot to sway his opinion as it looks like he will be taking an official visit on Jan. 13 to East Lansing, according to 247Sports.

Martin happens to be good friends with current 2017 pledge Rocky Lombardi, a three-star cornerback from West Des Moines, Iowa. The two have been friends for some time and Martin reigns from Iowa City.

When Lombardi committed, that put Michigan State on the map for Martin who wasn’t getting much recruiting attention at the time. Since his breakout performance at Nike’s The Opening over the summer, Martin’s recruitment has blown up.

The four-star wide out went from the 600-range, nationally, to the No. 70 overall prospect on 247Sports. He’s also ranked the 11th-best receiver and No. 1 player from Iowa.

Rumors have circulated about Martin not making his last planned visit to Michigan State, but if he gets to campus on Jan. 13, Mark Dantonio has to like his chances.

