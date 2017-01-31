Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star WR Oliver Martin picks Michigan

Michigan State recruiting missed on four-star wide out Oliver Martin on Monday, but the 2017 class isn’t complete just yet.

If you haven’t heard the news yet, you may have been busy on Monday night because Oliver Martin’s commitment to Michigan over Michigan State was all over social media. The Wolverines landed yet another elite receiver and their class continues to impress.

Must Read: MSU Recruiting: 10 ideal targets for National Signing Day

A picture of Jim Harbaugh in a swimming pool with Martin surfaced on Sunday and into Monday from his in-home visit and no one truly knew what that meant. On Monday, a video was revealed of Martin saying he was going to Michigan and then doing a backflip with Harbaugh into the water to celebrate.

Mark Dantonio had been targeting Martin for some time and over the summer it looked like the Spartans may have the lead, but his recruitment blew up after The Opening. He dominated and earned an invite to the Army All-American Game shortly after.

Top programs from around the country started to recruit him heavily and it looked like he was focused on staying in the Midwest. The Iowa City, Iowa, native had a good friend, Rocky Lombardi, committed to Michigan State, but he decided to pledge to the top rival.

Martin joins Donovan Peoples-Jones as the other top-50 wide receiver currently committed to Michigan in 2017 while the Spartans will look elsewhere for receiver depth.

This article originally appeared on