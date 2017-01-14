Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star LB Antjuan Simmons commits

Michigan State recruiting has landed a big fish in four-star linebacker Antjuan Simmons, a former Ohio State commit.

It was a long, winding road for four-star linebacker Antjuan Simmons, but he was ready to put the recruiting process behind him on Saturday afternoon. Michigan’s No. 1 outside linebacker had a top four of Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Arizona and he selected the Spartans.

This would have come as a major surprise a few weeks ago when it seemed like Notre Dame was in the lead, but all the momentum was trending in the direction of Michigan State lately. The Spartans closed strong on one of the best linebackers in the Midwest and filled a major need in the 2017 recruiting class.

Mark Dantonio stated how he would like to close out by landing some linebackers and defensive linemen, and he did just that with Simmons.

The four-star linebacker from Ann Arbor, Mich., released a top 10 over the summer with the Spartans in it and he committed to Ohio State right after. The coaching staff kept in contact with him even while he was pledged to the Buckeyes and de-committed — we still aren’t 100 percent sure why — this winter.

Michigan State picked up recruiting him right where it left off and wound up winning the battle over the Fighting Irish and Arizona.

Simmons is one of the hardest hitting linebackers in the class and he cold come in and play right away. He’s ranked the No. 316 overall prospect and 20th-best outside linebacker in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports‘ composite. He had over 40 offers to choose from as his recruitment blew up over the summer.

