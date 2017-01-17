Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star 2018 WR Joseph Scates commits

Michigan State recruiting added a big target to its 2018 class in four-star wide receiver Joseph Scates on Tuesday.

National Signing Day is just a couple of weeks away and the Michigan State coaching staff is focused on the needs in its 2017 class. There are key additions to be made at running back, cornerback, offensive and defensive line and linebacker. Well, the staff also has its sights set on wide receiver and it added one on Tuesday — but from the 2018 class.

Michigan State locked up the No. 155 overall player in the 2018 class as well as the 25th-best wide receiver, according to 247Sports.

Extremely blessed to announce that I am Committed ✅ GO GREEN ! pic.twitter.com/vIZ3UFsRQh — #️⃣6️⃣……???? (@ScatesJoseph) January 17, 2017

The four-star wide receiver from Dayton, Ohio, was considering such schools as Pitt, Cincinnati and Indiana, but his visit and offer back in November really put Michigan State over the top. He had been a lean ever since.

Scates has ideal size, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 175 pounds. By watching his film, it’s clear he has speed to burn and his hands are strong. He could be a major difference maker in the 2018 class and joins Xavier Henderson as the only other commit in the class.

The Spartans don’t necessarily need receivers, but this is a huge addition for a program that has produced a number of top-tier wide outs in recent years such as Aaron Burbridge and Tony Lippett.

Henderson and Scates make for an ideal start to the class and believe me when I say this, it’s a sign of things to come. Dantonio can recruit, after all.

