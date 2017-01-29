Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star 2018 TE Trenton Gillison picks MSU

Michigan State recruiting picked up its third commitment in 2018 in four-star tight end Trenton Gillison.

Mark Dantonio is finalizing his 2017 recruiting class, but the 2018 cycle is still on his mind. On Sunday afternoon, during junior day, the Spartan coach picked up his third commitment from the class in four-star tight end Trenton Gillison.

Gillison committed to the Michigan State 2018 class on Sunday afternoon following an unofficial visit for junior day. A number of top targets took a trip to East Lansing for the Michigan-MSU basketball game and it seemed to pay dividends.

The four-star from Ohio is teammates at Pickerington Central with fellow four-star 2018 commit Xavier Henderson, an athlete who verbally pledged to MSU back in the fall.

As you can see by the video below, he’s one of the more athletic tight ends in the class. Here are a couple of highlights posted by Scout‘s Midwest recruiting expert, Allen Trieu:

With a 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame, he looks like more of a receiver, but he has the strength to play tight end. He’s athletic and runs good routes with impressive hands. The one-handed catch on his highlight reel is proof of that.

Gillison is ranked the No. 218 overall prospect in the 2018 class as well as the ninth-best tight end, according to the 247Sports composite. He happens to be the Spartans’ third top-250 pledge in the class and 2018 is off to a red-hot start.

