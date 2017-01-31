Michigan State Recruiting: 3-star WR Raheem Blackshear de-commits, but why?

Michigan State recruiting lost its first 2017 class commitment this past weekend in three-star wide out Raheem Blackshear.

Just as fast as he gave his verbal pledge to Michigan State, three-star wide receiver Raheem Blackshear announced he was no longer committed to the Spartans. On Sunday afternoon, the former Temple commit took to social media to reveal he was no longer part of the Spartans’ 2017 class.

While this may come as a surprise to many who haven’t been following recruiting closely, it was just a matter of time after he scheduled a Rutgers visit the weekend following his pledge. Mark Dantonio has a strict no-visit policy which he expects his committed players to follow.

What does that mean? If you’ve given your word that you will be a Spartan, he expects that the only school you visit from that point on is Michigan State. While it might seem unfair, it’s looking out for the Spartans’ best interests.

For those wondering why Blackshear picked Rutgers over Michigan State, it may have been because the staff told him that he broke the rule just one week after committing and he’d have to suffer the consequences.

There’s no word on whether that’s the official reasoning behind the de-commitment and imminent selection of Rutgers, but that’s the current word on the street.

Blackshear was set to have an R.J. Shelton-type role with Michigan State. The speedy slot receiver is ranked the No. 1,296 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.

