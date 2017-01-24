Michigan State Recruiting: 3-star WR Raheem Blackshear commits

Michigan State recruiting landed another commitment, this time from three-star former Temple pledge Raheem Blackshear.

There was no secret that Michigan State was looking to add a playmaker to its 2017 class by National Signing Day and Mark Dantonio got one on Tuesday afternoon in Raheem Blackshear.

Must Read: MSU Recruiting: 10 ideal targets for National Signing Day

Blackshear, a three-star wide out, can play the slot position that was left vacant by R.J. Shelton at the conclusion of the 2016 season. Although he won’t be high up on the depth chart to start, he’s going to likely mold into a solid playmaker on the offensive side of the ball and his speed is a major plus.

The three-star receiver becomes the third player to flip his commitment from one school to Michigan State in the past week.

The Spartans’ other two flips were DeAri Todd, who flipped from Boston College, and Tre Person who was a Georgia Southern pledge.

Dantonio has to be pleased with the commitment after a big recruiting weekend as he was also trying to flip a lower-rated Oregon commit who could play the same position. Blackshear adds a special dynamic to the offense and could even return kicks with his impressive speed.

Reigning from Warminster, Penn., Blackshear stands 5-foot-10, 167 pounds and can blow by guys. He obviously needs to add some weight before he can be much of a threat, but he might just be one of the gems of the class.

Rutgers was also recruiting Blackshear strongly over the past few weeks. Big get for the Spartans which fills a need.

This article originally appeared on