Michigan State Recruiting: 3-star OT Mekhi Becton trims list

Michigan State recruiting has made the top five of three-star offensive tackle Mekhi Becton from Virginia.

Mark Dantonio made is making a point to target added offensive line depth in the 2017 Michigan State recruiting class. The Spartans have pledges from a few guys already, but a name to watch in the coming months is three-star offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

Must Read: MSU Football: End of season report card for 2016

The three-star from Highland Springs, Va., is one of the bigger, in terms of actual size, offensive tackles in the class and just trimmed his list of top schools down to five on Sunday.

Becton is in the class of 2017 and he is one step closer to making his college decision. Virginia and Virginia Tech are there likely because of his proximity to the schools and growing up knowing more about them than any other programs.

Michigan has been pushing for him intensely over the past couple of weeks after missing out on five-star tackle Isaiah Wilson to Georgia. Becton has the size to have an immediate impact and he possesses elite level strength as well.

Louisville and Michigan State could be the wild cards in this one. He’s been very quiet in his recruitment and those are the two schools no one has really been talking about as a likely destination for him.

Becton stands 6-foot-7, 345 pounds and is ranked the No. 386 overall prospect and 41st-best offensive tackle in the 2017 class, according to the 247Sports composite.

This article originally appeared on