Michigan State Recruiting: 3-star DE DeAri Todd commits to MSU

Michigan State recruiting added the pledge of three-star defensive end DeAri Todd on Sunday, a former Boston College commit.

By this time on Sunday, you’ve probably slept in, had your morning coffee and read the newspaper. One high school football prospect was busy making the toughest decision of his life, however. Three-star defensive end DeAri Todd de-committed from Boston College and committed to the Spartans on Sunday afternoon.

Not too often is there much recruiting news on Sunday mornings/afternoons, but over the past two weekends, the staff has been busy sorting out who has committed and seeing where they fit in the 2017 class.

Todd tweeted out the news on Sunday afternoon, stating that it was the toughest decision he ever had to make.

Toughest decision I've had to make in my life…???????????????? #stayhumble pic.twitter.com/giNNTuryCn — DeAri Todd (@DeAriTodd_12) January 22, 2017

Boston College had been his presumed destination for the past month, or so, after he committed in mid-December. However, Michigan State offered on Jan. 20, a month and a half after his official visit, and he couldn’t pass it up. He committed just two days later.

For those worried about the low ranking via recruiting services, Todd has the size that you just can’t teach. He’s 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, comparable to a Shilique Calhoun type of defensive end — Calhoun was also a low-rated prospect.

As you can see, he’s not the quickest off the ball, but he has strength and is athletic enough to play a little tight end as well. He will improve that speed and explosiveness at the next level.

Todd is ranked the No. 1,278 overall prospect and the 62nd-best strong-side defensive end, according to 247Sports. He reigns from Lorain, Ohio.

