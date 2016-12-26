Michigan State Recruiting: 3-star CB Yusuf Corker commits to Kentucky

Michigan State recruiting missed out on three-star cornerback Yusuf Corker from Georgia who committed to Kentucky.

The luck just hasn’t been there for Michigan State recruiting over the past couple of months, especially considering the 3-9 season the football team just suffered through. The Spartans are looking for any ray of hope on the recruiting trail, but it seems to be going cold as Yusuf Corker committed to Kentucky on Monday.

OK, so this wasn’t a big surprise seeing as the Spartans got in a little late in his recruitment, but missing out on a talented kid like Corker for Kentucky has to hurt just a little.

BREAKING: Yusuf Corker commits to Kentucky over Tennessee, South Carolina, Michigan State. One of the South's top defensive backs. pic.twitter.com/kGmbgOzI1P — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 26, 2016

Tennessee was the favorite to land him, it seemed, but he spurned the Volunteers for the Wildcats, which was very surprising. Corker was one of the more under-valued guys in the South, reigning from Stockbridge, Ga.

Michigan State had some luck in the Peach State before with guys like Darqueze Dennard and Keith Mumphery who Mark Dantonio turned into NFL players. In fact, Dennard was just a two-star corner out of high school and wound up being a first-round pick and the Jim Thorpe Award winner.

Corker is deciding to forge his own path, though, and he’s talented enough to make a name for himself in Lexington. He’s ranked the No. 334 overall prospect and 38th-best cornerback in 2017, according to the 247Sports‘ composite.

The Spartans will have to look elsewhere for defensive back commits — Ameer Speed or Naytron Culpepper would do the trick.

