Michigan State Recruiting: 10 ideal football targets for National Signing Day

Michigan State recruiting is in on a number of top football targets, but these 10 are the most likely additions by National Signing Day.

We are just weeks away from the craziest day in college football recruiting: National Signing Day. This year it falls on Feb. 1 and programs are scrambling to make last-second in-home visits, schedule officials, make phone calls and send current commits out after uncommitted prospects.

Michigan State is one of those programs looking to finish strong after a lackluster finish to 2016. Don’t get me wrong, the 2016 class was the best in Mark Dantonio’s career, but the way it finished was not ideal. In fact, the Spartans missed out on a couple of big names right around National Signing Day such as Prince Sammons and Lavert Hill, but they did land Donnie Corley.

There are still about three weeks left and a number of top prospects left on the board. Michigan State can finish with a top-20 class if it snags a couple of the guys on this list of 10 ideal remaining National Signing Day targets.

Let’s take a look at who these 10, plus two honorable mentions, are.

Honorable Mention: Koby Cumberlander/Willie Rodgers

Koby Cumberlander and Willie Rodgers are perfect examples of why recruiting rankings are sometimes overrated.

First off, Cumberlander is an impressive 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end target from Roswell, Ga., and he has been on the Spartans’ radar of late. He grew up a Michigan State fan and is a relative of former Spartan basketball great Kevin Willis.

Cumberlander is strong, aggressive at the point of attack and has a knack for getting to the backfield. However, he is built more like a collegiate linebacker, but the staff seems to like him at defensive end — for now.

Rodgers, on the other hand, isn’t even rated by recruiting services, but there’s a good chance that he’s one of those diamonds in the rough which the Spartans seem to land each cycle. He transferred to Colorado for his final high school season and really burst onto the scene. His film is incredible and he looks the part of a top-tier pass rusher.

Like Cumberlander, Rodgers also has ties to Michigan State as he’s related to Jason Richardson and is from Saginaw, Mich.

10. Mekhi Becton, 3-star OT (Highland Springs, Va.)

If you follow the Crystal Ball on 247Sports, which I don’t usually recommend, it would tell you that Mekhi Becton is leaning toward Michigan. However, the Wolverines just received a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga last week and that might actually help the Spartans out in terms of Becton.

Although he has been high on the Wolverines, Becton did name a top five recently of Louisville, Michigan State, Michigan, Oregon and Virginia. Some think he may stay close to home and pick the Cavaliers, but there’s a good chance he could lean green closer to National Signing Day.

Why do I believe that? The Spartans have Becton’s last official visit scheduled for Jan. 27 which could help sway his opinion at the last minute. Getting that last official before a decision is key because it weighs heavily on a young recruit’s mind. If he has a 10/10 visit, he’s going to remember that more than a 10/10 from a month earlier.

Becton would be a nice addition to the offensive line as he has the body frame that’s ready to take on college defensive linemen right now. He stands 6-foot-7, 345 pounds and could potentially contend for some early playing time. He’s ranked the No. 388 overall prospect and 41st-best offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports.

9. Johnathan Lovett, 3-star ATH (Marlton, N.J.)

You wouldn’t think that a former Rutgers commit would be high on Michigan State’s board, but that’s exactly where Johnathan Lovett finds himself. The three-star athlete decommitted from the Scarlet Knights back in November and still keeps in close contact with the staff, but he is taking an official visit to Michigan State this weekend.

The Spartans are looking to add some athletes to the roster because of the departure of R.J. Shelton who was a do-it-all slot receiver. He could make plays in the run game, as he was a running back out of high school, as well as through the air as a sure-handed receiver.

Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete from New Jersey, could fill that role early on in his Spartan career if he were to choose the green and white. Just like Becton mentioned earlier, the Spartans currently have his last planned official visit and that could go a long way in deciding where he’ll attend college.

The three-star athlete looks to be set on staying in the Big Ten and the Spartans’ main competition for him includes Penn State, Rutgers and Iowa.

Speed is the name of the game and that’s what Lovett brings to the table. He’s ranked the No. 856 overall prospect in the class as well as the 60th-best athlete. He would be a welcomed addition to this 2017 class.

8. Robert Porcher IV, 3-star DE (Orlando, Fla.)

Not much is known about Robert Porcher IV other than the fact that he’s the son of former Detroit Lions defensive end great Robert Porcher. Growing up around the Detroit-area, Porcher IV said he liked the Michigan State program from a young age and his recent decommitment from Nebraska seemed to open a new door for the Spartans.

Porcher IV decommitted from Nebraska in the middle of December and Michigan State immediately came calling. The Spartans had been looking to fill some spots along the thin defensive line and Porcher IV would do just that.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end from Orlando, Fla., still has two official visits planned before he makes his final decision. Michigan State is first on the schedule for this weekend and he will follow that up with a trip to Virginia Tech next week.

This happens to be a huge weekend for recruiting as current pledges will be taking visits as well as top targets and Porcher IV could meet some potential future teammates and interact with a number of coaches who will be present. This is Michigan State’s last, and only, chance to wow the young defensive end.

Porcher IV is ranked the No. 554 overall prospect and 33rd weak-side defensive end in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports.

7. Naytron Culpepper, 4-star S (Opa Locka, Fla.)

One of the more intriguing prospects remaining in the 2017 class on the Spartans’ board has to be Naytron Culpepper. The four-star safety from Opa Locka, Fla., could be a splash landing for the Spartans but he’s been relatively quiet on the recruiting front.

Michigan State made Culpepper’s list of top-seven schools over the summer and the coaching staff has been in constant contact with him.

Signs are pointing to him leaning toward Maryland with just a few weeks left in the process, but he could still very well choose Michigan State. In fact, Michigan State 247Sports insider, and one of the only Crystal Ball votes I trust, Sean Scherer just placed a vote for the Spartans regarding Culpepper.

Could this mean that he talked to him and got the impression that Culpepper really likes what he hears about Michigan State and is excited to see it in person this weekend? That’s usually the only reason Scherer does place votes — he’s one of a few experts who get valid information before voting.

Culpepper will be on campus this weekend with an entire haul of top remaining targets and he will get a chance to see where he could spend his next four or five years. He’s ranked the No. 293 overall prospect and 24th-best safety, according to 247Sports.

6. Ameer Speed, 3-star CB (Jacksonville, Fla.)

If you’re looking for the next Darqueze Dennard (potentially), look no further than Ameer Speed. In watching his film, it’s clear that he plays with a chip on his shoulder and likes to make receivers uncomfortable while running routes.

What do I mean by this? Well, he’s aggressive at the point of attack and he’s not afraid to be physical within the first five yards. Don’t even think about running a drag route against him as he has no issue pancaking receivers right off the line.

This might get him into a little trouble at the next level with holding and pass interferences, but both Dennard and Trae Waynes were very physical at the collegiate level. He’s also fast, which should be an obvious given his name, and sticks with receivers, stride for stride.

Michigan State recently made Speed’s top five, along with Oregon, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia Tech, and there’s a good chance he could pick the Spartans. However, it looks as if Virginia Tech leads for the three-star from Jacksonville.

Speed is currently ranked the No. 463 overall prospect in the class as well as the 42nd-best cornerback. Oh, and he has great size, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 195 pounds.

5. Cordarrian Richardson, 4-star RB (Memphis, Tenn.)

There was a bit of panic spreading around Michigan State message boards earlier this week when it was rumored Cordarrian Richardson would no longer be visiting East Lansing this weekend. Well, that news was initially correct as it looked like he was pushing his visit back a couple weeks, but it looks like he’s still on for this coming weekend, according to 247Sports.

Richardson was committed to Clemson just a few weeks ago, but opened his recruitment back up just two days before Christmas. Michigan State looked at that as an opportunity to make one last push for the four-star running back and the Spartans have done just that.

Michigan State made Richardson’s list of top schools shortly before he pledged to Clemson and that’s what stood out when he reopened his recruitment. The staff was high on him before, but clearly they have remained close with him and he has spoken highly of the program.

One reason he loves Michigan State is because of Le’Veon Bell. He said that the former Michigan State running back is one of his favorite players and he looks up to him and idolizes him.

The 5-foot-11 back is taking a big official to MSU this weekend, as of right now, and that could work in the Spartans’ favor when he does decide. He’s ranked the No. 75 overall prospect and sixth-best running back in the class. Oregon might be the Spartans’ main competition right now.

4. Jaylen Harris, 4-star WR (Cleveland Heights, Ohio)

Jaylen Harris is one of those prospects who would be a huge steal if the Spartans were to somehow land him. No, I’m not talking about a steal because he’s underrated, but rather that he’s as close to a lock to Ohio State as there is.

The young wide out might not come out and say it, but the Buckeyes are No. 1 for him and have been for a while. A recent decommitment from top-50 wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey leaves a spot open on the Buckeyes’ recruiting board for Harris and I fully anticipate him to pick Ohio State by National Signing Day.

However, crazier things have happened in recruiting. While I’d be shocked to see him pick anyone other than the Buckeyes, if he were to commit elsewhere, it would most likely be Michigan State. Harris has an official planned for Ohio State next week and that might be the “seal the deal” trip in which he makes his verbal to the Buckeyes.

Still, the Cleveland Heights wide receiver has been high on the Spartans for some time now. He took an official to East Lansing last month and loved what he saw. The coaching staff told him how they’d use him and early opportunities to play would likely come his way.

Who wouldn’t want a 6-foot-5, 210-pound redzone receiving target on the roster? Harris is ranked the No. 166 overall prospect and 26th-best wide out in the 2017 class.

3. Jaquan Henderson, 3-star LB (Covington, Ga.)

Could the Spartans realistically flip one of the top linebackers in the class? Jaquan Henderson is currently committed to Tennessee, but he took a visit to East Lansing in the fall and fell in love with the program, from all accounts.

Henderson has officially visited Nebraska, Indiana and will take a trip to North Carolina this weekend for an official. The three-star linebacker from Georgia doesn’t seem to be fully committed to the Volunteers and the Spartans have been a serious contender in his recruitment.

If Henderson were to flip, I’d guess it would be to Michigan State as the Spartans’ current pledges have been in his ear and he seems to be keeping his mind open to the idea. Despite a 3-9 season in 2016, Michigan State can still have the type of draw to potentially sway a committed SEC linebacker.

It’ll be interesting to see if the coaching staff pays him a visit before National Signing Day since they can’t get him on campus again. However, I wouldn’t be entirely shocked if he were to remain with the Volunteers despite his interest elsewhere.

Michigan State needs linebackers desperately and Henderson would be a addition as an OLB. He’s ranked the No. 389 overall recruit in the 2017 class.

2. Antjuan Simmons, 4-star LB (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

A couple of months ago, it looked like the ship had sailed on the four-star linebacker from Ann Arbor, Mich., who committed to Ohio State. He seemed to be solid in his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes, but recruiting is a strange beast. Simmons recently decommitted from Ohio State and that put the Spartans right back in the running.

No one really knows what the reason for the decommitment was, but Urban Meyer has been known to tell scholarship guys that there may not be spots for them by signing day. Either way, Simmons got out while he still had time to look for a new school.

Everyone assumed that Notre Dame was the program to beat, but the Fighting Irish have since faded into the background in his recruitment as the Spartans are the current team to beat. All the momentum has been trending in Michigan State’s favor and word on the street is that he could commit to Michigan State very soon.

Michigan State’s main competition for Simmons seems to be Arizona who just got into the mix after his decommitment and he took a visit there last month. I’d be shocked to see him pick the Wildcats, though, as Michigan State needs linebackers and Simmons was high on the Spartans’ board before his pledge to Ohio State.

Simmons is ranked the No. 316 overall player and 20th-best outside linebacker in the 2017 class. He’s also one of the hardest hitters I’ve ever seen.

1. Oliver Martin, 4-star WR (Iowa City, Iowa)

Last, but certainly not least, Oliver Martin looks to be the top player left on Michigan State’s board. The trend for him seems to be heading in Notre Dame’s direction, but the Spartans are in a good spot for him with an official visit coming up this weekend.

Martin seems like the kind of kid who just wants to get the recruiting process over with and has been very quiet over the past few months. Notre Dame has seemed to be the leader for a while, along with Michigan for a brief stint, and Iowa is also in the running for him.

It seems like Michigan State and Notre Dame are his current favorites, though, and with an official to East Lansing this weekend before he makes his decision, the Spartans could lock him up.

Rocky Lombardi, Michigan State’s three-star 2017 quarterback pledge, happens to be childhood friends with Martin which could definitely help Dantonio’s chances. The two have been in close contact with each other and you know Rocky has been in his ear about a potential deadly future QB-WR connection.

Can the Spartans seal the deal with the Army All-American who burst onto the scene at Nike’s The Opening over the summer? It’s possible. Martin ranks No. 70 overall and is the 11th-best receiver in the 2017 class.

