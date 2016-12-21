Michigan State Football: Le’Veon Bell makes NFL Pro Bowl as starter

Former Michigan State football star Le’Veon Bell has been dominating the NFL this season, making the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl as a starter.

Since missing the first three games of the 2016 season, former Michigan State football star and current Pittsburgh Steeler Le’Veon Bell has been putting on a show. The former two-star recruit has become the best running back in the NFL and that was proven on Tuesday night.

Must Read: MSU Football: End of 2016 season report card

OK, he proved it on the field first, but by being selected as the starting running back for the AFC in the 2017 Pro Bowl, it was obvious that he’s earned the respect of the casual football fan.

There were some obvious omissions in the Pro Bowl voting, such as Matthew Stafford not even making the roster even though he’s an MVP candidate, but the voters got Bell right. He has been absolutely incredible since returning this season.

In fact, he has rushed for 1,146 yards and six touchdowns, including a 230-plus yard performance against the Bills two weeks ago. Bell is also a factor in the passing game, catching 72 passes for 601 yards and a touchdown. He is just 12 receptions away from a career-high.

Bell earned the starting nod over DeMarco Murray of the Titans who has had a comeback year and LeSean McCoy of the Bills. Starting for the NFC will be Ezekiel Elliott and backing him up are David Johnson and Devontae Freeman.

Although not many people care about the Pro Bowl, Bell making his second appearance is a big deal.

This article originally appeared on