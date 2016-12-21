Michigan State Football: Jack Conklin makes Pro Bowl as alternate

Former Michigan State football star Jack Conklin made the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl as an alternate right tackle.

As the Tennessee Titans first pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, former Michigan State football star Jack Conklin knew he’d be getting a shot to play early. The rookie has molded into the team’s starting right tackle and he might just be the best rookie lineman in the NFL.

Must Read: MSU Football: End of season report card for 2016

The Titans have allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL this season and it’s because of left tackle Taylor Lewan, from Michigan, and Conklin holding down the right tackle spot. Lewan made the Pro Bowl as a backup tackle and Lewan has been nominated as an alternate.

While being an alternate isn’t exactly the same as getting voted in as a starter, Conklin has really made a name for himself in just one year in the league. He has barely given up any pressure to Marcus Mariota and he is bookending one of the most improved offensive lines in the league.

This shouldn’t come as much of a shock for those who have watched Conklin grow over his career at Michigan State. He was good enough to leave after his junior season and start right away for the Titans, blocking for a Pro Bowl alternate quarterback and running back selection in DeMarco Murray.

There’s a reason Mariota was so effective this season and why Murray had a bounce-back campaign in 2016.

Conklin will be named the starter in a Pro Bowl sooner rather than later.

This article originally appeared on