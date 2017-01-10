Michigan State Football: Donnie Corley named Freshman All-American

Michigan State football’s star freshman wide out Donnie Corley was named an FWAA Freshman All-American on Monday.

Not many freshmen under Mark Dantonio saw the kind of success Donnie Corley did in 2016. The first-year wide receiver for Michigan State had a nice season, catching 33 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns, but the accolades keep rolling in.

Must Read: MSU Football: End of season report card for 2016

Sure, Michigan State went 3-9 and missed out on a bowl game. It wasn’t the ideal scenario for the Spartans, but there is reason for optimism.

One of the young players who is expected to have a huge impact in 2016 is Corley. Many are hoping he molds into the Spartans’ No. 1 receiver with the departure of R.J. Shelton, and he has the tools to do so.

As previously mentioned, he’s been given accolades for his big season for the past few weeks, such as All-Big Ten honors, and now he’s been named a FWAA Freshman All-American. The football writers have spoken and they believe he is one of the best all-purpose players in the nation.

Congrats to Donnie Corley for making the @TheFWAA Freshman All-America Team! pic.twitter.com/lgrT0lWJjo — Spartan Football (@MSU_Football) January 9, 2017

Corley was ranked second among Big Ten freshmen in catches and receiving yards and tied for first in touchdowns. He also played on the defensive side of the ball and looked like a solid cornerback, maybe the next two-way player for MSU — a-la Tony Lippett.

Michigan State’s all-time leading receiver as a true freshman deserves all the honors given to him and he hopes to respond with an even better sophomore season.

This article originally appeared on