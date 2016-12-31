Michigan Football: Wolverines Fail to Get Defining Win in Orange Bowl

Michigan football fell to 10-3 on the season after losing a 33-32 to Florida State in the 2016 Orange Bowl.

Back in 2000, Michigan football rallied from a 14-point deficit to win the Orange Bowl. Friday night, it looked like history was going to repeat itself.

But in the end, too many mistakes and a poor start doomed the Wolverines, who ended the 2016 season losing three of its last four games.

Michigan football certainly made things exciting. Down 27-15 midway through the fourth quarter, the offense finally awoke. Wilton Speight threw a touchdown to Khalid Hill. Then, a 30-yard touchdown run by Chris Evans gave UM the lead with just 1:57 to go.

However, a 66-yard kickoff return and a third-down touchdown pass from Deondre Francis to Nyqwan Murray gave FSU the lead with 36 seconds left.

Michigan blocked the PAT and returned it for two points to make it 33-32 Seminoles. But with just 36 seconds, the Wolverines couldn’t get it done. They didn’t even get a first down or gain a single yard.

There were great moments for Michigan. Mike McCray made a pick-six in the third quarter that helped UM get back in it after being down 20-6.

Yet, every time Florida State had the answer. The Seminoles had two plays over 70 yards, including a 71-yard run by Dalvin Cook on a third-and-22 in the fourth quarter.

The Noles also hit a 91-yard touchdown in the second quarter, as Murray blew past Jourdan Lewis, who allowed two touchdown passes in man-to-man coverage.

However, as poorly as Michigan executed defensively in the final moments, the game was really lost in the first half, where FSU looked like world-beaters and the Wolverines seemed only semi-interested.

Three trips to the red zone that yielded only field goals also didn’t help matters, as FSU flew out to a 20-6 advantage and led for all but about a minute.

Cook racked up 145 yards on 20 carries, while Michigan as a team ran for 89. The vaunted Michigan defense allowed 371 yards, while the Wolverines offense managed a paltry 252.

The Michigan defense also failed to close out a game it led in the final minute for the third time in four games.

There will be much analysis to come, but this much is clear, if Michigan football wants to be considered an elite program, it must find a way to win games like these.

