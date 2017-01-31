Michigan Football Will Probably Get Aubrey Solomon On National Signing Day

Michigan football’s top target on the board is defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, and there’s a good chance he’s going to choose the Wolverines.

The 2017 recruiting class is pretty well set in place for Michigan football, but there are still a few big names out there that could possibly choose the Wolverines on National Signing Day.

One of those players is five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon.

Solomon used to be a Michigan commit. That was until the school sent his family a thank-you letter for attending an event he actually wasn’t at. They also misspelled his name. The lapse cost the Wolverines his pledge, and he’s been on the market ever since.

Still, Michigan is in good shape to regain his commitment. The coaching staff has reportedly kept a good relationship with Solomon and his family. Given the fact that Solomon already decided Michigan was above other schools on his list, it’s reasonable to think that will be the result again on Wednesday.

Solomon has reportedly already made his mind up about where he’ll be going to college.

“I feel like I have found out where I am going,” Solomon told Scout. “It came to me on Wednesday. I just prayed about it the night before and when I woke up, the answer came to me.”

According to Land of 10, the plan for Solomon as of Monday night was still to choose the Wolverines on Wednesday. There’s obviously a lot going on here, but it does look like Michigan has the upper hand heading into the biggest day of the offseason.

As for other players Michigan will be trying to reel in, look for defensive tackle Jay Tufele, linebacker Willie Gray, wide receiver Nico Collins and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

This article originally appeared on