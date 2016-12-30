Michigan Football vs Florida State: How to Watch, Storylines and More

After a 10-2 regular season, the Michigan football team will look to put the final cherry on top of a stellar campaign with a win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

It has been 16 years since Michigan football has played in the Orange Bowl. The Wolverines won that game and tonight, if they will try to repeat that feat against Florida State.

Tom Brady led that Michigan football team to win over Alabama and rallied from a 14-point deficit twice before prevailing 35-34 in overtime.

That game was a classic and with two talented teams set to meet in Miami tonight, we should see another close, exciting game on South Beach.

Both teams seem very motivated coming in as the Noles want to end their season in style and Michigan football wants to prove it can beat a national power on a big stage.

Game info

Orange Bowl: Michigan vs Florida State

When: 8 PM EST

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: WWJ (950 AM) in Detroit

Spead: Michigan -6.5

Over/Under: 52.5

Who are the Noles?

Florida State comes into the game with a 9-3 record. The Seminoles are also making their fifth consecutive trip to a major bowl game. FSU lost to Houston in the Peach Bowl last year and the Noles are motivated to make amends.

After losing to Louisville and Clemson, the Noles, once thought to be a national title contender, fell out of the national discussion. Yet, since losing to the Tigers, FSU has won four straight, including an impressive win over Florida to end the season.

Like Michigan, the Seminoles also have a number of talented pro prospects, led by running back Dalvin Cook, who is projected to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

This week’s coverage

Earlier this week, I outlined five reasons why Michigan football and its fan should care about the Orange Bowl.

Here is an in-depth look at Florida State from contributor Mike Moeller and another post here evaluating the health of Michigan entering the game.

I also explain why I think Jim Harbaugh gives the Wolverines an edge in this game and why I expect a breakout performance from Wilton Speight.

Michigan football needs a defining win. Here’s hoping the Wolverines get it tonight and cap their season by winning 11 and raising the Orange Bowl trophy.

