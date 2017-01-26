Michigan Football: Top National Signing Day Targets

The Michigan Wolverines are having another solid year of recruiting. Let’s check out their final targets as National Signing Day approaches.

The Michigan Wolverines had a 10-win season in 2016, but three losses still left them on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff. They were a great team on both sides of the ball, but they’re still missing a few pieces.

In head coach Jim Harbaugh’s second season as head coach, the Wolverines went 10-3. The Wolverines went 1-2 against ranked opponents in 2016, not counting their 49-10 trouncing of Penn State.

In 2017, they’ll need to replace three starters on the offensive line. They’ll also need to replace playmakers like safety Jabrill Peppers, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and tight end Jake Butt, but that’s why they brought in the nation’s sixth ranked recruiting class in 2016. They’re a notch better with this year’s recruiting class, but they still trail rival Ohio State by a few spots.

Overall, the Michigan Wolverines lose a lot on offense and defense, but the rebuild is on anyways. They’ll be in Rome, Italy for Spring Ball, which I’m sure will help appeal to the new recruiting class. But there’s still some loose ends to tie up with some final targets in the 2017 recruiting class.

The Wolverines have 26 total commits in this year’s recruiting class which ranks fourth, according to 24/7 Sports. If they can close on their last few targets, they could make up a push for a top-two finish. Here’s a few must-haves for the Wolverines with National Signing Day right around the corner.

5. Mekhi Becton, 3-star OL (Highland Springs, VA)

The Michigan Wolverines already have four commits on the offensive line in this recruiting class. But that hasn’t stopped them for making a final push for Mekhi Becton out of Highland Springs.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and O-line coach Tim Drevno recently visited Becton during one of his varsity basketball games on January 24. At 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds, Becton is a coveted recruit for a Michigan Wolverines team who recently lost a o-line commitment from Kai-Leon Herbert.

Becton ranks as the 42nd best overall offensive tackle, 16th best in the state of Virginia, according to 247 Sports. He is currently predicted to stay in-state and choose Virginia Tech but with Michigan’s latest push, Becton could sway his decision. Becton’s final three choices are Virginia Tech, Virginia and Michigan.

4. Willie Gay, 4-star OLB (Starkville, MS)

The Michigan Wolverines already have two OLB commits in this year’s class but a third commitment from Willie Gay would be huge.

Gay is a 6-foot-2, 223 pound outside linebacker prospect out of Starkville, Mississippi. Gay ranks 73rd nationally and is the third overall OLB in this year’s recruiting class. Early predictions have Gay choosing LSU but teams still await his final decision. He currently has a top-four which consists of LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Michigan.

He took a visit to Michigan back in October but he still remains a top target as National Signing Day approaches. With eight outside linebackers already on the roster for 2017, he could be a tough get, but Michigan continues to push.

3. Oliver Martin, 4-star WR (Iowa City, IA)

Oliver Martin is a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Iowa City that the Wolverines could really use. With the departures of receivers Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson, Wilton Speight is in need of some new targets on offense.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh traveled to Iowa this past Wednesday to visit Martin. He was also reunited with the man who saved him from a car accident when he was six years old.

With three wide receivers committed already in this class, Martin would be the 19th receiver the Wolverines have on the roster for 2017. As the number one receiver out of Iowa, according to 247 Sports, it will be interesting to see where Martin lands. His current top-three schools are Notre Dame, Michigan and Michigan State.

2. Nico Collins, 4-star WR (Pinson, AL)

Nico Collins is another must-have target for the Michigan Wolverines. At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Collins ranks as the 135th best player available in the nation. He is the 23rd best receiver at his position.

Collins is a tall target that Michigan could use as a deep threat in the Big Ten conference. He visited Michigan back on November 5. The Alabama native had an in-home visit from Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley on January 12.

While the Wolverines are pretty stacked at wide receiver, they still need more offensive weapons to contend with the likes of Alabama and Ohio State.

Collins’ top three schools are Michigan, Georgia and Alabama. He will announce his decision on National Signing Day.

1. Aubrey Solomon, 5-star DT (Leesburg, GA)

Aubrey Solomon decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines on August 22 but they are still in the lead for his services. Acquiring the services of Solomon would be huge for the Wolverines. The decommitment of Solomon was more about exploring all his options than a dislike for Michigan.

Solomon is the 25th ranked prospect overall and the second best defensive tackle in this year’s recruiting class. With two commits already, a third one would strengthen the Wolverines defensive line ten-fold. Losing Ryan Glasgow at the spot will hurt them enough as is.

Solomon lived up to his 5-star billing all season long, now he just has to make a decision, again, on where he’ll play college football.

His top three choices are Michigan, Alabama and Georgia. He will announce his decision most likely on National Signing Day, stay tuned!

This article originally appeared on