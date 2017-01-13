Michigan Football: Taco Charlton could be Wolverines Top NFL Draft Pick

Much of the NFL draft talk surrounding Michigan football has been about Jabrill Peppers. But here’s why Taco Charlton could be the first UM player selected.

There is no arguing that the Michigan football team has a lot of talent. But after a stellar season from Taco Charlton, there may be some debate about which Wolverine will be picked first in the upcoming 2017 NFL draft.

For some time, Jabrill Peppers seemed assured of that position. After all, he is the one Michigan football player that got all the national attention. He was even a Heisman finalist.

Peppers will still be picked early in the NFL draft, but it seems the consensus that he’s a slam dunk to succeed at the next level is fading slightly.

The fact that the gap is closing is evidenced by Todd McShay of ESPN, who has Charlton No.13 in his latest big board, while Peppers comes in at No.8.

Here’s what McShay had to say about Charlton:

“Charlton finished the season on a tear, compiling 10 sacks in his final 10 games,” McShay wrote. “He has always had the raw ability, but this season, he showed more consistency and refined technique. Charlton has the ability to be an edge defender in either a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme in the NFL.”

McShay, the long-time NFL draft guru also had this to say about Peppers:

“Peppers is a polarizing player because it’s a little tricky to find him a true position, but I see him as a great fit for the modern NFL. He has the speed and athleticism to thrive in space and the toughness to play bigger than his 205-pound frame. Think of Peppers as a hybrid player at the next level — a Deone Bucannon-type — who can help your team in a lot of ways (he finished the regular season with 15.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven QB hurries, three rushing TDs and one punt-return TD). The biggest concern for me is his lack of ball production at Michigan (he has only one career interception).”

With 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks this past season, it’s easy to see why Charlton, a 6-6, 270-pound defensive end, is flying up draft boards.

Charlton proved to be the best player on a dominant Michigan football front and his ability to get pressure off the edge is one that’s valued on all levels.

However, Peppers also has all the skills to excel in the NFL, he just needs to find the right home in he NFL draft.

The NFL is a wide open game. And a player like Peppers, who can play linebacker, safety or nickel, will prove invaluable. In all honesty, Peppers could be used much the way Charles Woodson was with the Packers.

He was essentially a nickel corner with linebacker duties. He was great against the run, covered tight ends and basically set the edge. However, he also covered outside and blitzed all the time.

Peppers has the skills to do just that, but it’s not hard to see his talents getting overlooked and him getting passed on early.

Many NFL teams are adverse to taking risks. Many will look to Charlton and players like him that fit traditional roles of players that tend to get picked early.

Hybrid safeties aren’t normally top-10 picks — great pass rushers are. That’s why, when draft day comes, it could be Charlton, not Peppers, who is the first Michigan player selected.

