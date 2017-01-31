Michigan Football Recruiting: Oliver Martin Adds Another Playmaker to 2017 Class

Michigan football got even more high-end talent at wide receiver this week, adding the commitment of four-start recruit Oliver Martin.

Having Jim Harbaugh as the head coach is a good thing for Michigan football. And after signing guys like Oliver Martin, you just have to appreciate the man’s talent.

Harbaugh once again showed his innate ability to close fast in the recruiting process, by getting a commitment from wide receiver Oliver Martin Monday, a player Michigan football wasn’t interested in, until late in the process.

The move was announced on twitter by Steve Wiltfong of 247sports. It was accompanied by a video of Harbaugh, Martin and new Michigan football assistant Pep Hamilton, jumping into a pool.

I mean who wouldn’t jump into a pool with Harbaugh, I certainly would.

BREAKING: Top247 WR Oliver Martin commits to #Michigan. Jim Harbaugh, Pep Hamilton & Martin celebrate with a splash: https://t.co/LN8AXY80NU pic.twitter.com/lmx5n3s1XU — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 31, 2017

Martin, who is ranked as the No.28 wide receiver in the class and the 170th overall prospect by 247sports, posted this on his twitter account.

Martin also took visits to Notre Dame, Michigan State and Iowa. He finished his senior season with more than 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Even before Martin, Michigan already had an elite group of receivers committed for 2017. The Wolverines already have commitments from Donovan People-Jones, the top-ranked wide out in the class and Tarik Black (No.17).

All three wide receivers are also 6-1 or taller, which has to be an exciting thing for Michigan quarterbacks.

Michigan football currently has the fourth-ranked class and with Martin’s signing and a total of 27 players.

The Wolverines will hope to add even more to their 2017 class tomorrow on National Signing Day. But even if they don’t, so far so good.

