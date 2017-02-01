Michigan Football: Nico Collins Chooses The Wolverines On National Signing Day

Although he wasn’t the biggest name left on Michigan football’s board on National Signing Day, Nico Collins still gives the Wolverines something special.

Nico Collins didn’t garner as much talk as Aubrey Solomon leading up to National Signing Day, but Michigan football certainly has reason to be happy with this addition.

Collins, rated by 247Sports as a four-star wide receiver, was considered a pretty heavy Michigan lean going into Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver could one day be developed into a dangerous weapon on the outside. He showed in high school an ability to high-point the football and come down with the ball in traffic. It’s been a while since Michigan has had that kind of receiver.

Collins’ recruitment one of the crazier ones. He was considered a Michigan lean for most of 2016, but when the winter months came, he was reportedly being swayed to Georgia. That changed recently, according to Land of 10, and with Alabama pretty much dropping out of the race, that left the Wolverines.

On Tuesday night, the 247Sports Crystal Ball favored Michigan at 86 percent. Behind were Alabama at 9 percent and Georgia at 6 percent.

One of the things scouts are recognizing with Collins is that he’s a premier deep threat. Although it might be a few years before he fills that role at Michigan, it’s fair to point out the fact that the Wolverines have struggled in that department in recent years as it related to the quarterback position. Still, what a weapon this could be in the future.

Another thing scouts like about Collins: he’s a good blocker. That seems to be a trend for Michigan receivers.

