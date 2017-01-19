Michigan Football: Kyle Kalis Improving NFL Draft Stock

Michigan football is going to have a lot of players picked in the 2017 NFL draft and one of them who hopes to be selected is guard Kyle Kalis.

Kyle Kalis is one of many Michigan football players that is hoping to get selected in the 2017 NFL draft and if he wants to hear his name called, he is doing the right things this week at the East-West Shine Game.

The Shrine Game, which is less prestigious than the Senior Bowl, takes place this weekend. It gives NFL draft prospects a chance to shine against top competition and despite a hiccup or two in pass protection, Kalis has held up well this week.

Here are some notes following Tuesday’s practice via Walter Football:

While Kalis had that ugly play against Brown, he’s had a solid couple of days. He is a well-rounded interior blocker who fights hard at the point of attack. His run blocking is ahead of his pass protection, but Kalis (6-5, 305) has the talent to develop into a starting competitor at guard as a mid-round pick.

The play against Brown, is referring to Richie Brown of Mississippi State, who beat Kalis on a play earlier in the week. Yet, for the most part, Kalis seems to be holding his own.

Right now, Kalis appears to be on the bubble of being drafted. CBS Sports has him rated as a 7th-round pick or a priority free agent. However, if the guard keeps playing well and has a solid outing against the West squad Saturday, his stock should improve.

Everyone in the NFL is looking for a steal or a gem, especially when it comes to offensive lineman. And with his skill set and toughness, Kalis could be just the guy NFL teams are trying so hard to find.

